OWATONNA — “You go to the sheriff’s office and you never know, but this turned out to be a good thing,” laughed Deputy Sheriff Tony David.
The longtime officer found out last week that he had been named the Exchange Club of Steele County’s Peace Officer of the Year. While Sheriff Lon Thiele said he usually tries to keep the honor a surprise, this year he decided to give David a heads up.
After finding out about the recognition, both men were on hand at the organization’s weekly meeting Friday morning to formally accept the award. Peace Officer of the Year Committee Chair Randy Sobrack kicked off the program, explaining that all three Owatonna-based Exchange Clubs have a similar annual presentation.
“The Owatonna Club recognizes the Firefighter of the Year in October and the Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna will be recognizing an Owatonna police officer coming up in May,” he explained.
Thiele then took to the microphone to share a little bit about David’s history and his role with the department, saying that the deputy immediately came to mind when Sobrack reached out and asked which officer the club should honor.
“Tony started in law enforcement in 1998, so he’s been with us a few years here,” Thiele told the crowd. “He’s been doing civil process, which is a big part of the sheriff’s office and consists of 8 million different types of papers. You can go from subpoenas to evictions. The division is pretty extensive and you have to have good knowledge of what you’re going to do.”
While the deputy has worked in civil process since shortly after he started with the sheriff’s office, he initially acted as a contracted deputy in Medford.
“I did that for the first year and then one day, I came to work and there was a yellow note in my mailbox and it said starting in January, I was going to be working in civil process,” he recalled, laughing. “It’s kind of a funny story.”
While David said he was initially hesitant about the transfer, eventually he was swayed by the fairly regular hours and the time this allowed him to have with his family. In addition, David worked with the D.A.R.E. — “drug abuse resistance education” — program for roughly a decade through the sheriff’s office, going into area schools to meet with students.
“When I started, I was in New Richland, Ellendale and Medford, and then a few years later consolidated to Ellendale and Medford,” David recalled. “I got to do that for 10 years.”
Members of the Exchange Club were able to ask David questions, learning more about how work in the civil process division has changed over the years and about why he was first interested in becoming a law enforcement official. David explained that in high school, one of his best friend’s parents had been a chief deputy.
“He was my influence in law enforcement. I did a lot of ride-alongs and most of them were with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office,” said David. “I grew up here, went to college in Alexandria. This wasn’t my first law enforcement job. I had to work a few different ones to get back here.”
Outside of work, David is also involved with the Knights of Columbus, and talked with Exchange Club members about their related organizations. In introducing the award, Sobrack had noted that it was remarkable for a town the size of Owatonna to have three Exchange Clubs, but still attendees discussed how they’re always on the look-out for more people to get involved.
“With the Knights of Columbus, we’re in the same way,” David told the audience. “But I have to look at my life. I didn’t get involved in things until my kids were older and I had more time.”
Now, he keeps busy both in and out of uniform — continuing to help out with special initiatives at the sheriff’s office, like the Take It to THE BOX drug disposal program, which Thiele said has collected more than 6,000 pounds of discarded medications and pharmaceutical items since its inception.
“It’s been quite an honor to see Tony working very diligently to make sure we’re keeping these things off the street,” the sheriff added. In his career, the deputy said this was the second major award he’s been given.
“I received a lifesaving award the year when we had the tornadoes down through Blooming Prairie and Ellendale,” he recalled. “It was a situation where two Blooming Prairie officers and I were able to find an injured woman after her mobile home had been struck by the tornado. We were able to locate her and get her out of danger for medical care.”
Of the Exchange Club honor, David explained that it was a huge surprise and thanked the club for the recognition. As he said, being called in to see the sheriff and getting told he won the annual award, “turned out to be a good thing.”