Money was an overarching theme at the Blooming Prairie City Council meeting as it approved the 2021 general fund and enterprise fund budget as well as certified the 2021 tax levy.
The council approved on Monday a 2021 property tax levy increase of 3.09%, which was a decrease from the 5% preliminary levy the council set in September in anticipation of any shortcomings in state aid. No unforeseen expenses have occurred for the city since the preliminary levy.
The approved 2021 tax levy increase totals $23,781, which is an increase of $18,750 in the operating levy and $5,031 in the debt services levy. The council certified the final 2021 property tax levy for the amount of $793,241.
The city council discussed at a previous meeting the idea to start a dedicated Street Improvement Fund with an allocation of the increase. City Administrator Andrew Langholz said the council can further explore that option in the future. Noting the successful 2020 street projects, Langholz said the council has “moved in the right direction” when it comes to maintaining the streets. Street improvement funding will go toward one part-time street department employee, equipment to improve efficiency and street maintenance budget.
The council also voted to approve the final 2021 enterprise funds budget. This covers the sewer fund, cemetery fund, storm water utility fund and ambulance fund. The council approved some minor rate adjustments that will go into effect Jan. 1:
Sanitary sewer - Base fee: $2 per month and a usage fee: $0.15 per 1,000 gallons
Storm sewer - Base fee for residential properties: $0.75 per month and commercial properties $1.50 per month
No rate changes were made for the ambulance and cemetery funds.
“Utilities is requesting that we send a letter out to each account holder to explain our rate increases. Obviously this is a tough year to do any rate increases for everyone,” Langholz said, adding that if they don’t keep up now the city would likely have to hit residents with massive increases later.
