A Coon Rapids woman who allegedly perjured herself during a jury trial last month has been charged in Steele County court.
Christine Kay Mazurek, 24, is charged with one count of perjury for making a statement she knew was untrue while under oath in the August trial of Jason William Olson, 49, of Blaine, Minn. Perjury is a felony.
According to the criminal complaint, Mazurek was subpoenaed to testify for the defense during Olson’s trial for felony first-degree methamphetamine possession for an April 17, 2019 incident. A police report shows that Mazurek was present when Owatonna Police and the South Central Drug Investigation Unit agents located 12 ounces of meth under the hood of the vehicle driven by Olson. Mazurek and another adult are listed by police as Olson's passengers at the time of the incident.
During Mazurek's sworn testimony, records show she told the court she was with a 46-year-old man the night prior to Olson's arrest. Mazurek said she received the vehicle from the man and left the following morning to pick Olson up for a road trip to Colorado. According to court records, Mazurek said Olson did not have access to the car and she never saw him open the hood. Court documents state Mazurek's testimony was an attempt to show Olson never had an opportunity to have placed the drugs under the hood.
Olson convicted Aug. 14 and sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison.
Following the trial investigators reportedly discovered the man that Mazurek claimed to have been with and received the car from was an individual who was incarcerated during the time she allegedly was with him. Investigations also showed the individual has since died.
The investigation also uncovered multiple recorded phone calls made by Olson prior to and following the trial where he states Mazurek perjured herself on the stand. In one phone call between Olson and Mazurek, records show Mazurek said she didn’t know what to do when she testified, but tried following instructions Olson had sent her in a letter.
Charges were officially filed against Mazurek on Wednesday. Her first court appearance has yet to be scheduled.
In other court news, Khalid Daquane Marshall, 26, of Chicago, has been charged with second- and third-degree burglary following an investigation into a burglary of J-B Liquor in Owatonna Saturday. Both are felonies. According to the Owatonna Police Department, officers observed the door to the Oak Avenue business shattered and the place burglarized. The store reported 11 bottles of liquor and four cartons of cigarettes were taken from the store.
Surveillance video captured a lone suspect shatter the glass door at approximately 3:07 a.m. that morning. Shortly thereafter, officers responded to the Pillsbury campus for an unwanted person with a bottle of alcohol. According to the police, officers were told the same person was seen with a trash bag containing several bottles of alcohol and cigarettes. The suspect was later located and identified as Marshall.
Marshall was formally charged in Steele County court on Sept. 8. Judge Joseph Bueltel set bail without conditions at $10,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19.