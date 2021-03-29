When he sees constituents on the street or in the supermarket, Sen. John Jasinski said the issue he often hears about first isn’t taxes, education or health care — it’s frustration with the direction of government in Minnesota’s largest city.
“Wherever I go, the people that talk to me say that we should not be paying for Minneapolis,” he said. “They’ve seen what the Minneapolis Council is doing… it comes down to a lack of leadership.”
The Faribault Republican, who chairs the influential Senate Local Government Committee, is adamantly opposed to using state tax dollars to help Minneapolis businesses and nonprofits hit hard by last year’s riots.
The Providing Resources, Opportunity and Maximizing Investments in Striving Entrepreneurs (PROMISE) Act would do just that, providing $167 million in assistance to affected small businesses and $125 million to help those businesses cover uninsured losses. Sponsored by Rep. Mohamed Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, the bill passed the House on a party-line vote last year, and cleared the House Tax Committee last week in similar fashion. Noor said he still sees rubble on the ground and businesses struggling to rebuild in his district.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, also supports the bill, comparing the situation to natural disasters like the 1998 tornado that struck St. Peter. State and federal money helped to pay for cleanup after the deadly twister killed one and injured 19 others.
“We want the state to support areas that have had unexpected damage, whether it’s by civil unrest, flood or fire,” he said. “Minnesotans have always stood together when a city or region has needed help.”
The PROMISE Act is also strongly backed by Steve Cramer, a former Minneapolis councilor who now plays a key role representing the concerns of downtown Minneapolis businesses and organizations as president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. At the height of the crisis last year, Cramer’s organization reported that 45 separate companies were looking at moving a total of about 10,000 jobs out of downtown. He said many of those plans gained traction after nine Minneapolis councilors endorsed defunding the police.
The Council has since moderated its position, something that Cramer said has led many businesses to breathe a sigh of relief. Still, councilors voted to cut the Police Department’s budget significantly and even tried to cut the number of officers, but backed down in the face of opposition from Mayor Jacob Frey. Nonetheless, the state of public safety in the state’s largest city remains shaky. Last year, violent crimes rose by 21%, property crimes by 10%. Cramer warned that what happens in Minneapolis doesn’t necessarily stay in Minneapolis.
“(Minneapolis) is the lens through which a lot of the state is viewed by the country, so it can have a real effect on surrounding communities,” he said. “It’s really about the perception of the city.”
'Not a pleasant place to be'
John Phelan, an economist at the Center of the American Experiment, a conservative think tank based in Golden Valley, said that the stakes are high for Minnesota because having a metro area as large as the Twin Cities is a massive driver of growth.
While Wisconsin and Minnesota have comparable populations, Phelan noted that the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area is much bigger than Wisconsin’s largest metro. On the whole, research suggests that's a plus for Minnesota — but not so much if the metro’s socioeconomic indicators begin heading in the wrong direction. A native of London, Phelan first visited Minneapolis in 2007 and moved to Minnesota in 2017. Since his first visit, he said that he’s observed a significant rise in crime, vagrancy and drug abuse that led him to move out of the city and into the suburbs.
“I know what living in a big city is like, but the level of ambient unpleasantness is far higher here than in London,” he said. “It’s really not a pleasant place to be.”
Phelan said that the city was seen as rough and tumble back in the 1930s and early 1940s as well. Then, Hubert Humphrey was elected as Mayor on a blunt promise to clean up corruption and restore law and order.
“The gangsters of Chicago are out to take over the city and are on their way to doing so unless they are stopped,” Humphrey said in his mayoral campaign. “We are starting to see business move out of the city – and people are going, too, to the suburbs. This must be halted if Minneapolis is to go on as a city.”
According to Phelan, Humphrey was able to deliver on that promise because of an abundance of political will on all sides of the political spectrum to get a handle on crime., while by contrast current city leadership have failed to provide the kind of clear sense of direction the city needs. Phelan is torn as to whether the state should embrace the approach of the PROMISE Act and pour millions into helping those who saw their businesses destroyed and damaged by rioters. He noted that many of the victims of the riots were people of color, while many of the rioters were not.
"You had a strange situation where suburban white kids were burning down properties in minority neighborhoods, because it looked like fun," he said. The victims were disproportionally minorities, and my heart bleeds for those people."
On the other hand, he said that city and state leadership have not adequately acted to prevent a repeat of last year's violence. As Cramer himself noted, many in city leadership remain on "pins and needles" as they await the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial.
To prepare for possible unrest, departments have inked mutual aid agreements with neighboring police departments. Last month, the Faribault City Council agreed a mutual aid agreement with St. Paul Police, following the lead of the Rice County Sheriff's Office several months earlier. The Waseca City Council recently voted not to send its police officers, firefighters or members of the local SWAT team to Minneapolis if needed.
While more resources could be helpful, Phelan worries the state could again be too slow to deploy them. He was particularly critical of Gov. Tim Walz for not deploying the National Guard sooner or in greater numbers during rioting last summer.
"Walz criticized the city leadership for abandoning (its) Third Precinct, but city authorities did submit a request for assistance and the state didn't act," he said.
Phelan said those worried about a redux are likely might be more than a bit disturbed that guidelines recently issued by the city in preparation for the Chauvin trial give property owners the green light to board up their windows in case of rioting.
Build it back
Given public safety trends, Jasinski said that he and many other people he knows are now avoiding downtown — even if it means skipping out on big events. Recent surveys suggest that residents increasingly share similar concerns.
According to the Public Safety Perception Survey released by the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association last month, close to 90% of downtown residents say they feel less safe than a year ago. More than two-thirds reported that friends or family are now unwilling to visit them downtown due to safety concerns.
Survey respondents were extremely disdainful of the City Council’s approach to public safety, rating it an average of just 2.4 on a scale of 1 to 10. Mayor Frey fared somewhat better at 3.6, and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo scored close to 5.
Cramer said he believes the City Council made a major mistake in jumping out to support defunding the police. By contrast, he said that a more moderate approach focused on reform the force appears to enjoy much broader support. To improve public safety, Cramer said the city needs to rebuild its police force. Even before the recent spike in crime, Arrodando expressed concerns that the force’s size was not keeping up with population growth, leading to excessive and sometimes dangerous waits for law enforcement.
“The city needs to invest in its police department,” Cramer said. “We’re at low levels in terms of the number of officers, and it will take several years of new recruitment to build that back.”
Cramer said the legislature’s approach represents the “love/hate relationship” much of the state has with Minneapolis. Republicans have been much more hardline than Democrats, with Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, proposing legislation that would require Minneapolis and St. Paul to spend a portion of their state aid dollars on police.
The Minneapolis issue played a prominent role in Draheim’s re-election campaign last year. His Republican allies ran ads that superimposed the image of his opponent, Navy Veteran Jon Olson, onto videos of the riots while attacking him for supporting the Minneapolis “bailout.”
Draheim argues that cities have a responsibility to spend a portion of their LGA on essential services like police, and Minneapolis and St. Paul has failed to do that. Jasinski echoed the concern, saying that he’s heard from the Minnesota State Patrol that they’ve had to increase their presence in Minneapolis and St. Paul, costing taxpayers statewide.
Cramer expressed skepticism that Minnesota's taxpayers have actually had to pick up the bill, saying that much of the additional work has instead fallen on the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. He also noted that Minneapolis traditionally contributes more to the state’s coffers than it gets in return.
Sen. Frentz has expressing skepticism of the city’s approach to policing. Although Frentz says he's is a strong supporter of law enforcement, he argues that local authorities should be free to make their own decisions.
“It makes no sense to have the legislature question how cities spend their dollars,” he said. Imagine if legislators had a criticism of St. Peter’s city government and said we are going to withhold funding if you don’t do things a certain way.”