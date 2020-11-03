As you’re gathering the outdoor Halloween decorations to store away until next year, you might notice your once-smiling jack-o'-lantern isn't looking too happy anymore. Instead of tossing Jack into the trash, residents can take a more environmentally friendly route and compost it instead.
The MPCA encourages residents to compost their pumpkins, as well as other organic material, as an eco-friendly way to reduce waste. Additionally, compost provides numerous benefits to the environment.
“It's kind of like recycling. It's kind of like a waste product and then turns it into something useful,” said Tim Farnan of the MPCA. Farnan is a principal planner in the sustainable material management unit with a focus on organic waste. His unit promotes waste prevention, recycling and composting across the state.
Compost helps protect water quality, helps restore soil health, helps plants grow and thrive, improves drought resistance and reduces erosion and runoff. Beyond all of these benefits, composting poses an opportunity to reduce harmful gas emissions.
“We prefer to have organic waste managed in composting rather than ending up in a landfill,” Farnan said. “When organic waste ends up in a landfill, it produces methane gas, which isn’t helpful to greenhouse gas emission. If you instead compost it, the process does not release nearly as many gases, so composting can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
Before composting, remove all non-plant items from the pumpkin, such as candles and wax. Pumpkins with paint or glitter should not be composted.
From there, people can find compost sites by visiting pca.state.mn.us/waste/compost-facility-site-locator. The site’s map shows larger composting sites across the state and a nearby facility can be found by searching a zip code.
“Many, maybe not all, but many of those will also accept pumpkins,” Farnan said.
Be sure to call the facility ahead of time to find out the facility’s hours, if they accept waste from residents or nonresidents and if they charge for the drop off.
Another option is for residents to compost the pumpkin in their own backyard, Farnan says.
Yard waste and food leftovers make up 16-30% of the waste made by the average household. In Minnesota, food waste makes up 12% and yard waste makes up 18% of total waste produced, according to the MPCA. State law bans throwing yard waste away into landfills.
The MPCA boils down how to compost into four simple steps: make or buy a compost bin, toss in yard waste and food waste, add water when needed and mix. For more information on setting up your own backyard composting site, visit pca.state.mn.us/waste/composting-your-backyard.