A Waseca man who led police on a high-speed chase down Hwy. 14 in April will receive additional jail time concurrent with a previous sentencing, according to court documents.
Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 26, was sentenced on Aug. 23 in Steele County Court by Judge Karen Duncan to 20 months in a state prison. Schumacher pleaded guilty on July 16 to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Per the plea agreement, misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and driving after revocation were dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint, Schumacher was traveling 88 mph on Hwy. 14 April 27 when a Steele County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Schumacher continued down Hwy. 14, eventually reaching 115 mph before exiting at 39th Avenue. Law enforcement was able to stop Schumacher using a pursuit intervention technique maneuver near 18th Street.
As Schumacher was being arrested, he reportedly apologized to the deputy and said he was on parole and was scared.
Schumacher has a criminal history with felony convictions dating back to 2013 in Waseca, Le Sueur and Rice counties. Convictions include credit card fraud, counterfeiting, burglary, motor vehicle theft and property damage.
Schumacher is currently incarcerated in MCF – Lino Lakes for convictions in both Waseca and Rice counties. In Waseca County, Schumacher was sentenced in Dec. 2019 to 21 months jail time for felony drug possession and 24 months jail time for felony credit card fraud. In Rice County, Schumacher was sentenced this past June to 21 months jail time for felony drug possession.
All of Schumacher’s sentencings are to be served concurrently.