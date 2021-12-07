Santa Claus is coming to town — and he's doing it for the kids.
When Patrick Gainey took on the role of Santa after his friend, Rick, had to hang up his suit and hat following a back injury, Gainey had a vision for his work as Ole’ St. Nick to “break the mold” on a traditional visit and focus on what really matters to him and many others in the community this time of year: joy, kindness, and making memories.
“Excitement and joy for the kids is what I care about most,” Gainey said. “I work with the families to be affordable because I don’t want to exclude anyone from this opportunity because of a lack of funds.”
Whether a family is simply looking for Santa to knock on the window and wave, or come inside to hand out presents and enjoy some milk and cookies, Gainey said he’s willing to create a visit to remember for families, businesses, community organizations and more.
Gainey is also in search of a Mrs. Claus and handy-dandy elves to volunteer their time for visits to help “dazzle” the kids, as he said. Gainey recalled his own struggles throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and spoke about how even though his visits will be socially distanced and he will wear a mask, kids, the elderly, teachers, firefighters, medical professionals and more deserve to feel the “true spirit of Christmas" and the "reason for the season.”
His friend passed down his suit, beard, hat and even make-up to Gainey, but the new Claus has added several of his own accessories, too, like a stuffed-animal reindeer, candy canes and more.
The last time Gainey adorned a Santa suit was nearly two decades ago at a family gathering, and as he puts it, it took the kids nearly an hour to figure out it was their uncle behind the beard. He said this year, “Santa” got tired and enlisted his help to take up the reins.
Santa on 'vacation'
Like Father Christmas, Gainey is no stranger to the cold; he started annual six-month long excursions to Antarctica in 1992 where he experienced temperatures as low as negative 70 degrees Fahrenheit. He said the key to surviving the cold is to dress in layers.
“When I was down there, I don’t think I ever wore less than three layers of clothing,” Gainey said. “They supplied us with gear like jumpsuits, goggles, hats and so on, and we were allowed to bring some of our own clothes, but those were mainly used for celebrations.”
Gainey first enlisted in the United States Antarctic Program through the National Science Foundation in waste management, where he was trained to handle hazardous material spills on the southernmost part of the globe.
He recalled being alongside well known scientists as they collected samples and conducted experiments on the ice to study the effects of global warming.
“I remember meeting Sir Edmund Hillary and Will Steger, and lots of other people from Minnesota,” Gainey said. “What the scientists were studying wayback when is so pertinent to what’s happening in the world today.”
Steger, originally from Richfield, Minnesota, is a well-known spokesman for Arctic preservation and was the first to travel across Antarctica on dogsled.
Eventually, Gainey began working as a heavy equipment operator and was responsible for maintaining the airport. He traveled back and forth to Antarctica seven times before hanging up his jumpsuit and relocating to Colorado.
He has since returned to his hometown of Owatonna, where he is a frequent volunteer for Community Pathways of Steele County.
"I don't do this to put money in my pocket," Gainey said of his new vocation of playing Kris Kringle. "I invest my time to bring joy to kids and inspire kindness, giving and the spirit of the season."