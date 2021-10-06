The last 18 months have been something nobody could imagine, but the Owatonna Foundation asserted Wednesday afternoon that if any community could pull through a global pandemic — that community is Owatonna.
This year for the annual Spirit of the Community Award, the Owatonna Foundation broke away from their usual standard in choosing the award recipient. After looking at what has happened throughout the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the trustees decided to recognize the entire community of Owatonna as this year’s “Spirit of the Community” award winners.
This is the 10th year this coveted award has been given. It was started to acknowledge and thank community members who commit their time, resources, and philanthropic spirit towards progress in the community. The trustees of the Foundation believed that the community as a whole embodied this mentality and commitment.
The Foundation chose Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier to accept the award on the community’s behalf.
“One thing I’ve learned about Owatonna is that we certainly look a crisis in the eye and roll up our sleeves and get to work,” Meier said in his acceptance address. “Whether it’s a flood or pandemic, we see it happen over and over again.”
Meier focused his speech on a small selection of stories of local businesses, individuals and non-profits from throughout the community who left a positive impact throughout the ongoing pandemic.
Many businesses and organizations took action immediately to help the community during the beginning of the pandemic and throughout, Meier said.
Shields of Steele and Jumpstart Owatonna were named and commended for their work in making masks, shields, sanitizing boxes and more in an effort to aid businesses and the medical facilities in town.
Community Pathways of Steele County was mentioned for its dedication to the six truck-to-trunk events they hosted in Steele County. Throughout these events, Community Pathways distributed 4,000 boxes of food to those in need throughout in the area.
The city of Owatonna and Steele County were able to gather thousands of dollars in grants from the state to help the business community in Owatonna and throughout Steele County.
Steele County Public Health, Mayo Clinic, Allina Hospital, the Owatonna Foundation, United Way of Steele County, and others were commended for their efforts in helping to keep the community safe, healthy and thriving through these unprecedented times.
Meier also gave special notice to the local Owatonna media — the People's Press, the radio stations, and others — for sharing stories of events and businesses throughout the pandemic, assisting in keeping those in the community connected and helping to communicate updates with the ever-changing regulations throughout the pandemic.
“These stories are just a small sample of what took place in our community,” Meier said. “I am so proud of Owatonna, and the work that happens in the community and the support is given without aid or a pat on the back. It’s just done because that’s who we are.”
The plaque presented to Meier by Foundation Board Member Mike Jensen will be on display at the Chamber office.
3 in 3 by 23
A couple of years ago, the Foundation established a “3 in 3 by 23” goal to anticipate growth, meaning they wanted to increase their assets by $3 million in the next three years. This would allow the Foundation to comfortably give $450,000 worth of grants every year.
Foundation President Tom Dufresne was excited to announce that due to the contributions of the foundation members, they should meet this goal next year.
“Like many of you, [the Foundation] is excited about what’s happening in Owatonna with the downtown development, new high school, new businesses coming to the community and the expansion of current businesses,” Dufresne said. “Our experience has been that a growing Owatonna creates more demand for grants from the foundation.”
Over the last year, 26 new members joined the Legacy Society, making a minimum $10,000 lifetime gift to the Foundation, and were also recognized.