Wearing "We The People" T-shirts and carrying signs that said "Educate Do Not Indoctrinate," more than two dozen residents gathered at the Owatonna School Board meeting to oppose critical race theory (CRT).
The School Board's meeting Monday night was the first regular meeting since the Center of the American Experiment, a Minnesota-based conservative think tank, hosted a Raise Our Standards tour in Owatonna in early June where speakers said CRT is divisive, unmeasurable and narrow, prompting concern among some in the Owatonna community.
CRT explores how race intersects with American policies, culture and legal systems and has gained in interest nationwide in the past year. But some have pushed back, saying it’s a “woke” political movement intended to divide people. Owatonna High School offered CRT as an elective class for the first time this past school year, although school officials say it's a different format than a true CRT class.
The Owatonna School Board didn't have any specific items about CRT on its agenda Monday, but 26 community members gathered in the boardroom to weigh in on the topic during the Board's public comment period on the agenda. Five people spoke during the public forum and others attended to show visible support to those speaking to the School Board.
The School Board did not take action on any item related to CRT Monday. School Board Chair Mark Sebring said he appreciated the comments during the meeting. Superintendent Jeff Elstad later noted that the board listens to public comments and takes into consideration what is said during public forum.
Owatonna resident Marlene Nelson was the first to express her opposition of CRT, saying that distance learning has given people a glimpse into what is being taught inside schools. She argued that if the board really believed in CRT they should all resign.
“Everybody up here is white, you need to resign because if we are the oppressors and everyone else is oppressed by white people, then we need to just clear it away and let them take our spots, because we don't want to be oppressors any longer,” she said.
She encouraged the School Board to read the far-right magazine "The New American" and shared some passages about CRT from the magazine, before adding, “We're raising a generation that is so dumbed down, it's now a national emergency.”
She said that students should be learning real skills to help them through life, and pointed out that there are kids that can’t even read an analog clock.
Owatonna parent Jamie Vanoosbree was the sole speaker who supported CRT in the classroom, receiving boos from the crowd. Vanoosbree said she attended the Raise Our Standards event and called out School Board member Deborah Bandel Monday for her comments at the event. Vanoosbree said she doesn't believe Bandel's allegation that she was told to be quiet if she opposed School Board actions and that Elstad controls the School Board.
“Ms. Bandel’s comments caused me great concern. It makes me question what's really going on behind closed doors at the school board," Vanoosbree said. "It makes me lose trust in those who are making decisions for school districts, it makes me wonder why she identifies as a victim of this institution. That also makes me question whether or not Ms. Bandel is honest and a fair representative at the Owatonna school district, that she would so publicly throw the other School Board members under the bus and further fuel the divisions and conspiracy which was just the thing she reportedly believes Critical Race Theory would do."
Vanoosbree went on to say that Owatonna High School has experienced a couple of “race riots” over the last 10 years and she said that topics related to positive race relations weren't being discussed. Vanoosbree’s son, who is black, graduated from Owatonna High School in 2020.
“My son was treated as less than a person, and has been treated as less than a person since he enrolled in Owatonna schools,” Vanoosbree said.
Since the last incident in Owatonna in 2019, Vanoosbree said her son saw changes at school, including the willingness of other students to engage in discussions on race and culture. However, she said the majority of her son’s education in black history came from home and not the schools, and his white friends aren’t educated about race relations other than the basic topics such as the broad scope of slavery and Martin Luther King Jr.
Vanoosbree said CRT is a necessity in Owatonna Public Schools, but was abruptly cut off by several members of the audience talking over her in disagreement. Sebring then addressed the crowd, reminding them that Vanoosbree had the opportunity to speak.
“The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior unless there's a significant intervention. If CRT isn’t taught in Owatonna schools, the board should just prepare for the same past behavior to continue. And I must ask how many more race riots are necessary before significant intervention,” Vanoosbree continued.
Community member April St. Martin spoke next, addressing Vanoosbree's comments. She said racist people exist, but she doesn’t think Owatonna is systemically racist. St. Martin went on to say that CRT is what divides Owatonna; it's not what brings people together. St. Martin has raised three children in the Owatonna school district and said she loves Owatonna and every citizen in it.
“Critical Race Theory is not the answer. Critical Race Theory teaches that this country was founded on racism growing to become the successful nation that we are today is only because of racism, that is not a true statement,” St. Martin said.
Anthony Hernandez, a 1988 OHS graduate who identified himself as a minority, said CRT is a waste of time and tax dollars. He expressed concern about the push to get it into schools.
“I just think it's a huge waste of time and I think it’s ridiculous,” Hernadez said, adding that things have gone too far.
Hernandez said he homeschools his children for a reason, having lost faith in Owatonna public schools. Growing up in a place with very few minorities, Hernadez said he has dealt with racism, but racism comes from certain people and is not just an Owatonna thing. He said he doesn't want CRT to be in schools.
Jennifer Fisher's children went through the Owatonna school system and now her grandchildren are attending Owatonna schools. She challenged the School Board and administration to ask themselves two questions: Will CRT divide the community even more and does it go against the community’s goal?
She questioned how CRT would help the district obtain it’s goal of increasing student numbers in an attempt to recapture revenue. She claimed a majority of the Owatonna community is opposed to CRT and questioned why the School Board would want to go against the community's wishes.
“I've watched what your numbers are doing. I've watched what your revenue’s been doing. We don't want to divide our community anymore. We don't want to chase people away that are considering our community and our education,” Fisher said.