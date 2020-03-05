OWATONNA — Area school districts have all come in at or above the state graduation rate, according to 2019 data released Thursday morning by the Minnesota Department of Education.
In a press conference, Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker noted that this past spring saw the highest four-year state graduation rate on record, coming in at 83.7%.
The Owatonna Public Schools were slightly above the state percentage, graduating 84.2% of seniors in 2019. Superintendent Jeff Elstad noted that this represented a 1% growth over 2018. He called the change significant, but added that numbers can fluctuate depending on each individual graduating class.
For Hispanic students in Owatonna, the graduation rate went up 2.7% — slightly less than the statewide growth of roughly 3%. For black students, there was a 5% increase in the district graduation rate compared to 2.5% statewide, according to Elstad. Owatonna’s four-year graduation rate for black students in 2019 was 80%. For white students, it was 88%.
The data also included five-, six- and seven-year graduation rates. Elstad noted that given individual education plans for students needing special services, a number are expected to stay in high school longer than four years. Others may choose to continue as seniors and get their degree a year or two down the line.
While the percentage of Hispanic students who graduated from the Owatonna Public Schools in four years was 62.5%, the percentage who graduated in six years was 81.4%. This number fell back down to 71.7% after seven years. After four years, nearly a fifth of Hispanic students dropped out while just less than 15% continued schooling. Students who leave high school but then go on to get their GED are also included in the “drop out” category.
Ricker noted that racial gaps have been closing gradually across Minnesota, with the exception of Native American students, for whom the graduation rate continues to hover around 50%. Going forward, Ricker noted that this and other disparities would continue to be priorities for her department.
Another area of focus mentioned by the commissioner was increasing supports for students experiencing homelessness or housing instability. Right now, under half of teens in that group are graduating within four years statewide.
“We continue to see incremental rises in the number of students that are considered homeless for various reasons,” added Elstad, of what he’s been noticing locally. “I could speculate a couple, including mental health. That’s a huge factor in how it impacts families, employment status and living situations.”
In Owatonna, the four-year graduation rate for students in this group is just over 62%.
Both Elstad and Ricker noted that students experiencing homelessness also tend to change schools and districts more frequently than their peers. When a new student enters the Owatonna Public Schools, Elstad explained that a counselor sits down with them to do a credit review process and try to determine how to transfer and adapt previous coursework.
“If a student started their junior year in one school, but then because of homeless moved onto another school and then perhaps another school by the end of the school year, they will have done academic work in those three environments,” explained Ricker, “but maybe not enough academic work that they’re leaving with a semester’s worth of credit.”
One of the department’s goals in the state Legislature is to create a credit accrual process that would compile the academic progress of students changing schools more frequently and allow them to more easily and fluidly receive credit for the work that they have done. Another initiative the department is supporting is called Homework Starts with Home, a government grant program that helps provide rental and other housing-related assistance to families with school-aged children.
In Owatonna, roughly 4% of the 2019 senior class was categorized as homeless.
Outside of Owatonna, the Blooming Prairie Public Schools had a senior class of 36 students in 2019 with a graduation rate of just less than 89%. Medford had 49 students with a graduation rate of nearly 94%. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public Schools had a 68-person class with a 91% graduation rate.
For NRHEG, this figure was 10 percentage points lower for students eligible for free and reduced-price meals. Last year’s statewide graduation rate for qualifying students was 71%.