OWATONNA — There are a lot of things in life that Ralph Dumond loves. He loves his wife, he loves his friends, and he loves telling stories.
On Tuesday, the former Air Force intelligence analyst will be gracing the stage of the Owatonna Veterans Open Roundtable at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, beginning at 7 p.m. His presentation will explain how one reassignment led to his life taking a completely new direction, including how he met his dear friend and Veterans Roundtable organizer Dick Baumer.
“I joined the Air Force on June 30, 1960, the day after my high school graduation,” explained Dumond, a New York native who now resides in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. “I was 17, and I knew my parents couldn’t afford to send both me and my Irish twin sister to college. She was going, and though I had the grades and achievements to go we didn’t have the money. So I figured I would get my military aside.”
Prior to signing up, Dumond said he scored exceptionally high on the tests administered upon enlisting, setting him on a path for engineering. During his induction process, however, a colorblindness and deficiency test changed everything.
“I was told that I was not meant for engineering,” Dumond laughed. “I ended up with an assignment change that led me into the Air Force secret service, which is where I met Dick Baumer.”
Baumer of Owatonna has been heavily involved in the Veterans Roundtable for many years, and has shared his own story with the group previously. Dumond, however, is always happy and ready to share his own stories about his lifelong friend whom he first met as his roommate in Turkey during the Cold War. The two later were roommates in Germany, as well.
“That change in assignment changed my whole direction of life and subsequently many things in my life,” Dumond said, hinting at the many life-altering events that followed his time in the service with Baumer. “My life is good and has been good all along, I have no regrets.”
Along with his stories about Baumer, Dumond promises to touch on his work and assignments in both Turkey and Germany, the intricacies of being a cryptologist for the Air Force, and even lightly touch on how it put him on the path of becoming a New York City police officer.
“The Air Force led to wonderful results for me, not only in the field that I work but throughout my life,” Dumond said. “It was very and is still a very active area where you were doing something needed and necessary. Gathering information for our nation is very important and rewarding.”
The Veterans Open Roundtable in Owatonna meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The events are open to the public with a suggested free will donation.