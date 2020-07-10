A preliminary report from the Minnesota Department of Health revealed a startling increase in drug overdose deaths, though the numbers in greater Minnesota were barely changed.
According to preliminary data, which is likely to change before the report is finalized, 761 Minnesotans lost their lives to drug overdoses last year. That’s a 20% jump from 2018 and 4% more than the state’s previous high in 2017.
According to preliminary figures, 483 of those overdose deaths occurred in the metro, with the other 286 spread among Minnesota’s 80 other counties. Seven of those 286 deaths took place in Rice County, two in Steele County, according to numbers provided by the MDH to the Daily News.
The number of drug overdose deaths has grown from less than 150 in 2000, when the state first began tracking them. The number of overdoses has always been highest in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area, and the gap has only increased in recent years. Rising drug overdose rates are hitting Minnesotans of color particularly hard. The report showed that drug overdose rates were 2.5 times higher for African-Americans than whites, and six times higher for Native Americans.
A majority of those overdoses were attributable to opioids, with synthetic opioids overdose deaths increasing by almost 50%. Deaths attributed to methamphetamines and other psychostimulants also increased by 37%.
Through tight prescription guidelines, the DEA and other federal agencies have sought to decrease the number of opioid prescriptions. As a result, opioid prescription rates have declined every year since 2011, though synthetic opioids have been on the rise. Minnesota has a particularly low rate of opioid prescriptions, but the state has still had its issues with the opioid crisis. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, opioid prescription overdose deaths rose by an astonishing 681% from 2000 to 2017.
Certain regions of the state, especially northern Minnesota, have been hit harder by the opioid crisis.
Locally, Rice County Family Services Collaborative received a $210,000 Opioid Response grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Administered by Rice County Social Services, the grant has attempted to tackle the opioid crisis in two major ways. First, it’s focused on expanding access to suboxone, a prescription drug used to help people wean off an opiate addiction.
In order to prescribe suboxone, a care provider must have undergone special training. In Rice County, as throughout Greater Minnesota, a qualified care provider can be hard to come by, so part of the grant is helping to pay for Rice County-based care providers to undergo training needed to prescribe the medication.
It also enabled the creation of a new Opioid Mobile Support team to provide comprehensive care for those struggling with opioid addiction. It’s a uniquely collaborative effort, with staff from a long list of community organizations, health care facilities and public safety departments.
Local numbers for drug overdose deaths are incomplete and hard to come by. Due to data privacy restrictions, the state’s “comprehensive” report on drug overdose deaths doesn’t include any-county specific numbers for years since 2016.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn said he’s worried about what preliminary reports for 2020 might show. Data is already trickling in from some states across the country, and it certainly isn’t good. According to an analysis by the White House Drug Policy office, overdose rates in the first four months of 2020 increased by 11.4% over the first four months of 2019.
Dunn, who currently serves as president of the Minnesota Sheriffs Association, said that illicit drugs tend to be more accessible in major metropolitan areas like the Twin Cities. Faribault and Owatonna’s location along I-35 does pose a challenge, however.
Paul LaRoche, a sergeant with the Rice County Sheriff’s Office who currently serves as Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force commander, said he’s seen an increase in local drug overdoses.
LaRoche said that Rice County has had significant success in holding perpetrators of illicit drugs accountable. In recent days, the ounty Attorney's Office has filed charges against Owatonna resident Kelly Ann Tysdale and Faribault's Chad Allen Smith for providing heroin to an overdose victim.
Blake Arthur Brinkman, of Faribault, was charged just days later with selling meth twice to the same person in four days. Also charged last month were Jerann Anthony Gainous, of Dundas, and Scott Matthew Tuomala, of Faribault, for selling fentanyl-laced heroin in January 2019 to a Faribault man who overdosed on the drug.
Jeff Wurzel of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, which serves the St. Peter and Mankato, said he hasn’t seen a significant increase in cases. However, Wurzel did note that counterfeit oxycodone pills caused several particularly dangerous overdoses recently.
“Generally, we get about two cases a week,” he said. “It’s not nearly as bad here as it is in the metro.”