New software being used by construction crews working on the Hwy. 14 expansion project from Owatonna to Dodge Center is saving time and limiting human-to-human contact.
The new technology called HeadLight is modernizing the Hwy. construction process, according to Tony Vignieri, head of communications for HeadLight.
“HeadLight replaces the old tradition of hand-written construction inspection notes which are time consuming and touched by multiple workers,” Vignieri said. “Inspection via the HeadLight software ensure that the Hwy. 14 project to widen the road to four lanes from Owatonna to Dodge Center can move forward without delay while keeping workers safe.”
Mike Dougherty, the director of public engagement and communications for the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6, said the software has been used on one other MnDOT project in the past and the Hwy. 14 project will serve as a way to determine future usage of the technology in future.
“It provides greater mobility to inspectors and others documenting in their field diaries,” Dougherty said of the HeadLight software. “Our team has described it as user friendly.”
The technology allows users to take a photo of something with a tablet and notate it — including an evaluation — that is then uploaded all while in the field and actively inspecting work. It also allows for voice-to-text, which Dougherty said makes documentation in the field easier. Vignieri said the goal of the software is to keep the inspection process moving smoothly to avoid potential delays in construction.
“Important dates can be easily searched by workers in minutes, compared to hours and days searching through and handling paper files,” Vignieri said. “It also adds an additional COVID-19 safety measure.”
Dougherty said the HeadLight software is one of many tools and methods MnDOT is utilizing to keep the Hwy. 14 project on track.
This is year two of the project, which began at the end of 2019. Traffic is expected to be on the new route in fall of 2021 with completion of the project expected by the end of the year. A 12.5-mile four lane route is being built south of the current two-lane portion of the highway.
MnDOT is planning to host virtual public meetings Wednesday to provide the public with Hwy. 14 construction information updates. The two hour-long meetings are set for 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. During the meetings, members of MnDOT's project management team and the contractor will provide a presentation followed by question and answer session.
To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has postponed all in-person public events indefinitely.