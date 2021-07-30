Art has always had a natural home in churches.
In May, the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owatonna welcomed new art to its fellowship hall: a complex mosaic mural installed by artist, Michael Sweere.
Fr. Jim Starasinich said that the idea for the mural in the church had first been proposed about two years ago when a church member thought that some art would be a great addition to the hall. They wanted to contract with a local artist, and Sweere was a member of the church before relocating to Minneapolis.
Sweere has created mosaic art for more than 15 years. He launched Michael Sweere Mosaic Co. in 2005 and uses reclaimed materials such as tins from various canisters, broken dishes and glasses, tile, wire, plastic and more in all of his works. Sweere cuts the materials into pieces and reassembles them into amazingly intricate works of art.
Sweere started his process for this new project by sketching out his idea to be approved by the church. Sweere’s late mother, also a member of the church, was a significant influence on the basis behind the design. Once the plan was approved, Sweere got to work piecing together the 36’ x 12’ mural. The mosaic was completed in sections at his studio in Minneapolis and piece by piece, they were brought to Owatonna to be installed in the church, which took about two days to complete.
The St. Joseph installment is entirely made from broken dinnerware, ceramic and porcelain tile that Sweere found in various places such as thrift stores and garage sales. Each piece is hand cut and the edges were filed down so that people may come up close and touch it — allowing a truly immersive experience for those to enjoy the art with multiple sense. Upon close inspection, stamps and designs from the materials used can be seen throughout the mural.
The mural is titled “St. Joseph and the Holy Family.” Starasinich said the timing for this piece was perfect because it happens to be the Year of St. Joseph, as proclaimed by Pope Francis on Dec. 8 in observation of the 150th anniversary of the declaration of St. Joseph as the Patron of the Universal Church. In the pope's Apostolic letter, he stated the timing against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted those who resembled the saint as "the man who goes unnoticed, a daily discreet and hidden presence" who nonetheless played "an incomparable role in the history of salvation."
Starasinich has gotten plenty of positive feedback from the congregation. They all adore the mural, he said, especially the kids who love being able to feel the different textures of the tiles. The mural is displayed along the stairwell in Joseph Hall, a common gathering space for church meetings and following various events.
The mural features Joseph cutting wood with a young Jesus in the forefront as Mary collects water in the background. A unique and local touch to the piece includes the incorporation of Mineral Springs Park and the Straight River. The scene is also placed among wildlife local to Minnesota, such as a rabbit and birds nestled in the rolling hills and fields. It was initially slated to be placed on a square wall in the hall, but outlets and other electrical features hindered that option as they were not able to be moved.
On June 13, Sweere made the trip down to Owatonna to attend the formal presentation and blessing of the mural, along with many of the congregation present after Sunday mass.
The mural makes a great addition to the hall, Starasinich said, especially when the sun comes through the windows and hits the different textures and finishes of the tiles. When the light catches the piece just right, it almost looks as if the grassy plains are blowing in the wind.