OWATONNA — Local Republicans met Tuesday night at Owatonna High School for the party’s caucus, with just fewer than 90 people in attendance according to organizer Pam Seaser.
Official business included electing delegates from each precinct to attend the county convention next weekend, as well as proposing amendments to the party platform that will then be voted on at the county and state level before possibly making it up to the Republican National Convention.
Before attendees met as precincts to decide on both matters, there was an opportunity to hear from local Republican lawmakers from 6:30 to 7 p.m. State Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, as well as Representatives Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, and John Petersburg, R-Waseca, were present to answer questions from moderator Stephen Nelson. Together, Nelson and Seaser co-chair the executive committee of the Steele County Republican Party.
According to Seaser, having an official panel was a departure from last year, but one that she thought worked well.
“Officials normally try to come and mingle before we get started, but this year we formalized it and had a question-and-answer with them. Everybody knew that they were going to be able to see and hear the legislators,” she explained.
U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn also came later and visited with voters in the small-group precinct meetings. Hagedorn said he was coming from Albert Lea, where he had visited another caucus earlier in the evening. He added that he will likely try to make it back to Owatonna for the county convention next Saturday, March 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
Seaser explained that delegates selected Tuesday night will be able to attend this next convention, where the party will be electing both delegates and alternates to the district and state levels.
“At those conventions, we endorse our congressman and at the state level we would be endorsing a candidate for U.S. Senate,” said Seaser, adding that this year’s state convention will take place in Rochester. She noted the nearby location will be convenient, as well as less costly for delegates to attend because they’ll be able to commute instead of staying overnight.
In one local precinct meeting Tuesday night, there was an opportunity for 15 delegates to move on to the county level. With just under a dozen people present from that neighborhood, over half signed on to represent the area at next weekend’s convention. With no objections, those interested were free to move on and have the opportunity to submit to become delegates at the district and state level.
Seaser explained that the Steele County Republicans are allotted 17 delegates and 34 alternates for each, with people potentially being able to serve as representatives to both conventions.
While gathered by precinct, local Republicans also had the chance to propose amendments or additions to the party platform. Conveners, who helped organize each precinct and lead the meetings, passed out packets with the current iteration and residents had the opportunity to read it over and discuss changes.
After an amendment was proposed, there was an opportunity for discussion and then those in attendance could have a written vote. If approved by the precinct, the resolution was free to move onto the county convention and possibly up from there.
Attendees came from all precincts within Owatonna, as well as from Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Medford and throughout the Steele County townships. Historically, Seaser explained, the county has shared one caucus location.
“Other counties have had separate locations, but that’s a lot of coordination,” she added. “It’s possible that we’d move toward that in the future if that’s what [people] would rather have.”
Because of this year’s presidential primary, there was no straw poll at either the Republican or DFL caucus Tuesday night, as Minnesota residents will have the opportunity to vote for their candidate of choice on or before March 3 in accordance with the new format.
The primary, coupled with the fact that the Republican Party has only President Donald Trump on the ballot in Minnesota for this year’s presidential election, led to slightly lower turnout at the caucus than usual according to Seaser. However, she added that roughly a third of participants were first-time attendees.
A cut-out of Trump was positioned near the sign-up tables, merchandise was for sale and a number in the audience came wearing their own Trump campaign T-shirts and hats. An observer was also present with stickers and a petition that those in attendance could sign to show their support for the sitting president, who is seeking another four-year term in 2020.
Still, the focus of the meeting with legislators and that of the precinct gatherings stayed more local, with lawmakers filling residents in on their goals for the current session and neighbors debating potential changes to the party platform.
“We really need to have face-to-face conversations with people in order to get them involved, instead of going to a sterile polling booth,” said Seaser. However, she added one of the benefits of having the presidential primary in addition to the caucus is that it has provided a broader window of opportunity for voters to make it out to the polls.
It was in response to overcrowding at the caucuses in 2016 that the state Legislature made the decision to host a primary for this year’s presidential race – the first one in Minnesota with binding results since 1956.
Steele County residents are able to vote early at the Steele County Auditor’s Office, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through March 2. There will be additional hours this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3. To find your polling place, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
For questions on the primary, contact the auditor’s office at 507-444-7410. The department is located on the first floor of the Steele County Administration Center at 630 Florence Ave. in Owatonna.