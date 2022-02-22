Downtown Owatonna

The streets of downtown were covered with one to three inches of snow on Tuesday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Residents of Steele County were able to enjoy a couple days of minimal snow and spring-like temperatures before a Winter Weather Advisory took over the area with flurries and near white-out conditions during Tuesday's snow storm.

Mineral Springs Park 2022

The National Weather Service said this type of snowfall is not abnormal for February, however the temperatures have been below average.  (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Chris O'Brien, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said the Twin Cities metro area is reporting three to five inches of snowfall. Although he hadn't yet officially received snowfall totals for Owatonna, Faribault reported two to four inches of snowfall, and that is to be expected for Owatonna as well. 

West Hills Statue

The statue at the West Hill Complex in Owatonna during a Tuesday snow event. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Many have noticed that wind chills seem to have increased this year compared to previous years. O'Brien said its difficult to say if the wind currently experienced in the area is typical due to ever-changing weather conditions. 

Central Park

Despite the warm temperature over the last couple of days, the snow statues at Central Park remain well in tact and with colder temperatures ahead, they will remain standing until spring arrives. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

"The temperatures have been a bit of a rollercoaster this year," O'Brien said. "Another drop in temperatures and snow storm is expected for Thursday which is a bit below average for this time of year."

Morehouse Park

Snowfall at Morehouse Park on Feb. 22, 2022. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

O'Brien said an additional inch or two of snow is expected for Thursday along high winds and low temperatures which are coming from "clipper systems" coming down from Canada. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments