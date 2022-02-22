...ACCUMULATING SNOW TAPERS OFF AND HAZARDOUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED
TO DEVELOP THIS EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Another round of Arctic air settles in behind the storm system
and will cause temperatures to fall below zero overnight. Wind
chills of 25 to 35 below zero are possible tonight as the cold air
moves in. The best chance for the colder part of this range will
be over western Minnesota where the winds will remain higher.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service said this type of snowfall is not abnormal for February, however the temperatures have been below average. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Despite the warm temperature over the last couple of days, the snow statues at Central Park remain well in tact and with colder temperatures ahead, they will remain standing until spring arrives. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Residents of Steele County were able to enjoy a couple days of minimal snow and spring-like temperatures before a Winter Weather Advisory took over the area with flurries and near white-out conditions during Tuesday's snow storm.
Chris O'Brien, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said the Twin Cities metro area is reporting three to five inches of snowfall. Although he hadn't yet officially received snowfall totals for Owatonna, Faribault reported two to four inches of snowfall, and that is to be expected for Owatonna as well.
Many have noticed that wind chills seem to have increased this year compared to previous years. O'Brien said its difficult to say if the wind currently experienced in the area is typical due to ever-changing weather conditions.
"The temperatures have been a bit of a rollercoaster this year," O'Brien said. "Another drop in temperatures and snow storm is expected for Thursday which is a bit below average for this time of year."
O'Brien said an additional inch or two of snow is expected for Thursday along high winds and low temperatures which are coming from "clipper systems" coming down from Canada.