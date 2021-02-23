Some difficult decisions will have to be made this spring as Owatonna Public Schools deals with unsustainable funding.
On Monday the school board quickly approved the final 2020-21 budget. Amanda Heilman, director of finance and operations for the district, had previously presented the revised 2020-21 budget to the board two weeks earlier.
The district’s revenues are coming in around $64.82 million and expenditures are at about $64.79 million. Unassigned funds as a percentage of the total expenditures is 9.26%, a number which the board would like to see between 8% and 10%. However, projections show the percentage falling significantly below that target over the next five or so years.
District officials have already made millions in cuts and plan to make more to programs and staff in the future. On Monday, the board passed a resolution to direct the administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions for the 2021-22 year. Decisions on those cuts will be made available for board approval likely in March, according to Superintendent Jeff Elstad.
There are still financial unknowns for the district right now, including revenue from the state and a proposed federal COVID-19 relief bill that's making its way through Congress.
“Both will be factors and so we're trying to make the decisions so that we have a plan,” Elstad said. “There's kind of a plan A and a plan B right now and we need to see what comes to fruition here in the next month.”
Elstad said there will be reductions, regardless of the unknowns.