OWATONNA — Participants at the most recent Business Bootcamp packed the library’s Gainey Room Thursday afternoon to hear a presentation on Instagram use from Holly Sobrack, social media marketing manager with Westbrack Marketing.
Hosted by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, the “bootcamp” series focuses on providing professional skills and an opportunity for area workers to meet and network over lunch — with February’s event drawing a crowd of almost 40 people, according to chamber president Brad Meier.
“This was a good turnout for this program,” he noted. “I think with marketing, especially with social media, businesses are always trying to figure out the best way to utilize that. This was a good opportunity for them to hear from a professional.”
Sobrack seconded Meier, adding that given the constantly-changing nature of social media, people often aren’t even sure what they’re missing or what questions they need to ask. In crafting the focus of Thursday’s presentation, Meier said the chamber consulted with Sobrack to find out where her clients were currently having the most need.
While her talk ended up covering topics on both Facebook and Instagram, it was the latter photo-sharing platform that was the focus of the hour-long event — including ways that it could be synchronized with both Facebook and Twitter.
In introducing why Instagram had been singled out, Sobrack told audience members that it is currently the fastest-growing social media platform. She also noted that, in her experience, many businesses only have a presence on Facebook.
“Especially if you’re a small business, you don’t want to put all your eggs in one basket,” she explained. “If you’re only using Facebook right now, get on a second platform in 2020 … you want to have a second platform that you can reach out to your customers on.”
In encouraging those present to use multiple forms of social media, Sobrack also shared possibilities for synchronizing Instagram with other applications — making the content posted on one available across a number of platforms.
Within Instagram, she went over ideas for photographs and ways to make a business more highly-visible to searchers.
“Instagram is worldwide. You’re competing against the entire world for marketing. However, in Owatonna, there’s not a lot of competition and frankly, right now, not a lot of businesses are on Instagram,” she explained. “You have a higher chance of being found under an Owatonna hashtag.”
A hashtag — a word or phrase following a pound symbol — can be typed in and added to a caption, in order to tag Instagram posts as belonging to certain categories. Examples that Sobrack gave included #owatonna, #owatonnamn, #owatonnaproud and — more generally — #OnlyinMN, a hashtag promoted by Explore Minnesota as a way to encourage tourism across the state.
“A lot of people are searching right within the platform,” Sobrack added. She explained that potential customers often use search bars within Instagram to look for certain things and filter posts by hashtag.
Sobrack closed out the talk with a more technical discussion of synchronizing accounts, as well as strategies for growing a page’s number of followers and engagements — including encouraging customers to post pictures from the business, with the appropriate tag.
In coming up with the topic of this month’s Business Bootcamp, Meier said covering technology as it relates to local business is something at the front of the chamber’s mind.
“We’ve had somebody come in and present on Google and how to best use Google as a tool for business. Holly, who presented today, has done a couple programs for us utilizing social media and marketing. Typically when we have those topics, it’s very popular.”
Of the focus on Instagram, Meier said that in his experience a lot of Owatonna companies are on Facebook but possibly looking to expand their reach — making Instagram a natural next step in the progression.
“We, of course, appreciate Holly presenting today,” Meier added. “She did a really nice job, and there was so much interest in the program.”