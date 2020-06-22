If voting in the semifinal round of the statewide Nickname Challenge continues as it has been, the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms look set to take on the Moorhead Spuds for the title in the competition’s final showdown.
Organized by the Minnesota State High School League as a way for communities to stay involved in athletics during the pandemic, the initial 64-school bracket has been whittled down to four remaining competitors. In these final stages, voting windows have also been extended from 24 to 48 hours, meaning fans have until Wednesday morning to support the Blossoms in their current match-up against the Thief River Falls Prowlers.
Later this week, the Spuds will take on the Two Harbors Agates — an unseeded entry that upset their entire division, beating out the No. 1 seed Wabasso Rabbits. Most recently, they edged out the Hawley Nuggets for the semifinal spot.
John Millea — the league’s media specialist, who has been organizing the competition on his Twitter page — said from the start he wouldn’t be surprised by a Blossoms vs. Spuds finale. Another perennial competitor, the Winona Winhawks, were in the Spuds’ division and were knocked out earlier by the Fergus Falls Otters.
In 2013, the Winhawks narrowly beat the Blossoms as the state’s top vote-getter in the USA Today “most unusual mascot competition.” While this current showdown is only statewide in scope, it has been garnering a lot of attention since launching in the middle of last month. Prior to the Final Four round, Millea counted 77,681 votes total cast in the competition thus far.
Despite being an early favorite, and the top-ranked mascot in their division — one of four evenly distributed groupings in the bracket competition — Blooming Prairie was close to losing it all last week. To advance as the sole representative of their region, the Blossoms just barely edged out the East Grand Forks Green Wave. After over 3,000 people participated, they were able to walk away with 51% of the vote compared to 49% for the unseeded Green Wave.
As of Monday afternoon, Blooming Prairie was leading with 58% of the vote in this week's semifinal match-up against the Prowlers.
To vote in this week’s semifinal, fans need to create a Twitter account if they don’t already have one. Then, they can visit Millea’s Twitter page at www.twitter.com/MSHSLjohn and respond to the poll at the top of the page.
The Blossoms’ matchup against the Thief River Falls Prowlers runs until Wednesday morning.