The Owatonna School Board met Monday to discuss the various learning scenarios for the upcoming school year, but won't announce which model it will use until later this month.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad and Director of Teaching and Learning, Michelle Krell presented the information, which included more details on how the district would handle each of the three learning models announced in Gov. Walz news conference last week.
In June, the district was asked by the Commissioner of Education and Gov. Walz to begin planning for in-person learning, distance learning and a hybrid of the two.
The district was provided with a 21-page-long Minnesota Safe Learning Plan document filled with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health outlining the plan for the upcoming year and various resources for schools.
Safe Learning Plan Goals include:
• Prioritize the safety of students and staff
• Prioritize in-person learning, especially for younger learners
• Consider infectiousness and transmission risk among different ages
• Support planning, while permitting flexibility for districts
• Take into account disease prevalence at a local level
The district will use county COVID-19 data to determine which learning model to begin the year. The data will be shared on a weekly basis using a 14-day rolling total. With help from Steele County Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health, the school will determine which model they will begin the school year with.
Using the most recent data, Elstad expects to make the announcement to parents Monday, Aug. 17. This will give parents a two-week notice before school starts.The groups will continue to be in contact with one another throughout the school year on a weekly, sometimes on a daily basis, according to Elstad.
The district will also be keeping an eye on where the community spread is located and determine if it will impact schools.
“So let's say in Owatonna we have an outbreak, but it's determined by the Department of Health that that outbreak did not have contact with the school system, so if we have long-term health care facility that happens to have an outbreak, that drives up our number of cases, that wouldn't necessarily mean that we would have to adjust our learning plan based upon that contact,” Elstad said.
While developing the models, administrators wanted to improve upon this spring’s distance learning experience and make sure distance learning was accessible for every student. Under Gov. Walz’s announcement, school districts must provide a full-time distance learning option to families who decide they are not comfortable returning to school. It is expected if parents chose the distance learning option that they will stick with it until Jan. 20, 2021.
“It's not something that students and families can decide to go in and out of distance learning, we have to set parameters around this because we are staffing and we are assigning staff,” Elstad said.
A look at Owatonna's model plan
The in-person learning plan includes modifications to provide for social distancing when possible. This model asks parents to assess their children's health before coming to school. In addition, face masks will be required, various surfaces will be cleaned, hand sanitizer will be available, lunchroom spaces will be expanded and a no visitors/volunteers policy will be implemented, among other precautions.
When asked if students will get a health screening upon arrival at school, Elstad responded that it would take too long to screen every student individually and that the necessary thermal scan technology is very expensive, around $20,000 per device.
“Every family, every student is going to receive a form that a parent will have to sign indicating that they are screening their children’s health every single morning before they send them to school,” Elstad said.
The school districts will trust parents to partner with them and keep an eye on their child’s health.
With the hybrid learning plan, restrictions will become more strict. Parents will continue to screen their children for symptoms prior to going to school, a strict six feet social distancing rule will be in place, masks are required and hand sanitizer will be available among other similar precautions taken for the in-person model.
The school will also look to adjust the bussing system and consider a two-tiered system.
“There is a lot of nuances and a lot of scheduling and logistical things that we are gonna need to work through, but we feel like that's probably the best plan and scenario as we move forward,” said Owatonna Public Schools Director of Teaching and Learning Michelle Krell.
With the hybrid model, the school will be running at 50% capacity with K-5 students in school everyday.
“We really felt like it was important for us to ensure that we had consistency for elementary students,” Krell said.
The schedule for students in grades 6-12 looks a little different. They will be split into two groups. On Mondays and Tuesdays group one would have in-person learning and distance learning on Thursdays and Fridays. Group two would distance learn on Mondays and Tuesdays and in-person learn on Thursdays and Fridays. Both groups would distance learn on Wednesdays.
The distance learning option is very similar to last spring with some modifications, according to Krell. Breakfast and lunch grab-and-go locations will be available for those who need it as well as childcare for students in K-5. Families in the district will be surveyed to determine if they intend on coming back to school and what their needs are for transportation and childcare.