The Medford City Council will see two new faces come January as Matt Dempsey failed to secure another term on Election Day.
Political newcomer Mandy Mueller secured 302 votes, or 25%, landing her one of two open seats on the council in 2021. Chad Merritt, a former councilor who decided not to file for re-election in 2018, followed with 272 votes, or 23%.
Dempsey, a farmer in Steele County who was first elected in 2016, came in third with 240 votes, 20% of all votes. Two other candidates had filed for the open seats, Nick Sorensen who received 182 votes and Corey Samora with 129 votes.
Longtime Councilor Marie Sexton did not seek another term this year.
Mueller, an elementary teacher, is brand new to the political scene, but was vocal about her disappointment in the current council's priorities for the city. She said her campaign was centered around bringing transparency and open communication back to the council and community.
Merritt, a mechanical project engineer, has been one of the more prominent advocates in Medford against the current Main Street reconstruction project, stating he is unhappy with the lack of clear direction on the project. Merritt said he would also like to see a new fire department prioritized for the city.