BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Cruising down 218 in southern Minnesota, it’s easy to miss the little pocket towns that seem to just pop up along the roadway — those types of towns where if you blink you’ll miss it.
Right now, however, Blooming Prairie is impossible to miss as the Field of Flags proudly flaps in the wind, signifying one of the biggest fundraising weekends that town has had for the last 19 years. The return of the bright pink flags can only mean one thing: it’s time for the Blooming Prairie Cancer Auction.
Under the big tent alongside the Cue Company, the Blooming Prairie Cancer Group will be bringing two nights of live auction action to help raise money for cancer research and community support for those affected by cancer. Alongside the auctions there will be haircuts, a 5k, and family bingo.
“It’s all really evolved,” said Cheri Krejci with the Cancer Group. “The lady who started it was 80 years old, and it’s really taken on a whole new life, but we always think of her and how she’s the one who started it all.”
The first cancer auction was held in 2001 under the leadership of Eunice Coughlin. Coughlin has since died from cancer, but Krejci said that the community will always be thankful for her vision of bringing a town together in an effort to beat the disease.
“It’s really cool that the businesses and homeowners and just everybody kind of gets into it,” Krejci said as she noted the different areas one can find Blooming Prairie slathered in pink. “It shows a lot of good support for our community and our fight against cancer.”
The money raised over the weekend goes to a variety of areas. A large portion goes to the Eagles Telethon for Cancer Research in the winter as well as to the Hormel Institute in Austin — a sector of the University of Minnesota Masonic Cancer Center and National Cancer Institution Comprehensive Cancer Center. The rest of the money, however, stays fairly local as a way to support friends and neighbors who are battling the disease.
“Of course research is important. We need research,” Krejci asserted. “But we are also trying to help people, even if that means just sending them a card or a note — something to let them know that we’re thinking about them and supporting them on this journey.”
Krejci — a cancer survivor herself — states that words of encouragement and support can be the most crucial part of fighting cancer.
“Just knowing you’re not alone is really important,” she added. “I probably understand that more so than anyone else.”
The BP Cancer Group Community Fund assists cancer patients and their families in a variety of ways, ranging from gas cards to parking passes to paying utility bills. Krejci said that helping anyone along the way of their cancer journey is what makes everything the group does worthwhile. Krejci said that the community fund reached beyond the city limits of Blooming Prairie, adding that they want to help whoever they possibly can.
In 2018, the cancer auction brought in $71,928 — a number that Krejci and the other organizers are extremely proud of. Unlike many fundraisers, though, the Cancer Group specifically does not set a goal for their annual event.
“We just figure that we’ll do the best we can and get the most we can,” Krejci said. “Last year was a really good year, so whether we make that or not it’s hard to say.”
There are a lot of opportunities to raise the funds this weekend with an emphasis on the live auctions Friday and Saturday night. The auctions will begin both nights at 7 p.m. under the big tent downtown with more than 100 unique and special items each night. Friday night items include $1,000 off an orthodontic treatment, a US Open flag signed by winner Gary Woodland, and an elite package for a Minnesota Wild hockey game. Saturday night items include a signed Adam Thielen jersey, a Jostens ring, and a party bus trip out to Treasure Island for up to 50 people.
“There’s a football game at home Friday night and all of our seniors will be sporting pink jerseys during the game,” Krejci said, adding how special it was to have the young athletes join in on the pink fun. “We have one extra pink jersey that will be signed by the entire team and auctioned off on Saturday night. That’s really cool.”
Both nights will also feature a variety of baked goods, handmade quilts, gift baskets, Hope Creamery Butter, and a table for six at the wildly popular Designer Purse Bingo scheduled for April 4.
Saturday morning will kick-off with the “Cutting for a Cure” $5 haircuts, recently relocated to Central Park, beginning at 9 a.m. The annual “Running Over Cancer” 5k Run/Walk has also moved to Central Park this year, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the start of the race at 10 a.m.
“We used to have both events at the Field of Flags, but then we had a lot of people cutting across 218,” Krejci said. “For safety reasons we thought it would be best to move everything to the park.”
Family bingo will begin at 4:30 p.m. under the tent, which Krejci said will be played for a variety of prizes, with a performance by the Sticks of Fury beginning at 6:30 p.m. An all-cash raffle, sponsored by the family and friends of Steve Prihoda in his honor, will take place on Saturday with cash prizes of $200, $300, and $1,000.
“Besides all of that we also have fresh, Amish mums for sale,” Krejci said. For $20, people can order the mums from Connie Trom by calling 507-456-8431 into next week. So far, more than 300 mums have been sold.
New this year, though later on in the week, will be Gun Bingo, styled after the Designer Purse Bingo that has continued to grow in popularity among the women of Blooming Prairie. The bingo prizes will be shotguns and hunting rifles through a series of 10 games for $50.
“We’ve gotten a little bit of controversy about it,” Krejci admitted. “But the BP Cancer Group is not anti-gun or pro-gun. We are anti-cancer and we are raising money in the fight against cancer.”
Krejci said that the Gun Bingo is set up to be a fun night that will hopefully attract a different avenue or people who may not usually attend fundraising events. Gun Bingo will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Blooming Prairie Servicemen’s Club beginning at 7 p.m. Doors will open on hour prior to the first game. Tickets are limited and can be purchased by calling Connie Trom at 507-456-8431.