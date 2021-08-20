It takes a lot to put on the state’s largest county fair, but for the last 19 years it couldn’t have been done without one special woman.
Sharon Klein started working in the Steele County Free Fair office as a part time gig, sneaking in during the evening hours to type up The Barker newsletter and eventually helping with the meeting minutes for the Fair Board. The part time job Klein thought could be fun eventually turned into year-round work that included managing the 100-plus superintendents. Her new coworkers quickly became her second family.
With all that said, it’s hard to imagine that this fair will be Klein’s last as a critical member of the fair team.
“She’s like a mom to me,” said Fair Manager Scott Kozelka, who first started his journey with the fair by volunteering in the office. “She’s a part of the team. She keeps me in line, and whenever I needed her, whenever I would call, she was always there.”
“Now she’s answering a different call,” said Kozelka.
Prior to the 2021 fair, Klein told the board that she would be retiring as of Sept. 1. Her husband, Jim, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in recent years, and Klein said it was time for her to step down to be with him more.
“It was God’s plan, not my plan, for me to retire at this time,” Klein said. “And that’s OK.”
Family first has always been the way Klein has lived her life, and for her years at the fair that included her fair family — something Klein insists they truly are out on those fairgrounds.
“We may fight like family, but we also love like family,” said Klein. “Being a part of this family has been the most important part of this journey for me.”
With 19 years under her belt, Klein has seen a lot of changes at the fair — changes insists were all good. Many of the changes came when new managers were named. Klein started her time at the fair under Elmer Reseland, then worked alongside Jim Gleason and now is able to see the changes made by Kozelka.
“There will always be new ideas when new people come and that’s great,” Klein said, recalling the way the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Department blossomed during her 33 years there, all due to new people bringing in new ideas. “I believe in the next few years there will be so many changes within the fair and how it’s run and the way things are processed and sent out. It will be fascinating. Scott has added so much to the fair in the last couple of years and it’s been all wonderful.”
One of the biggest changes Klein is looking forward to seeing at the 2022 fair is her own role in it.
“For the first time in 19 years I will be able to go to the fair,” she giggled. “I just want to walk around and actually see what’s out there.”
Though Klein is retiring, Kozelka said he knows he can still depend on his “fair mom” if he needs her.
“She is one of those people that I know I will network out to if I have any questions,” Kozelka said. “I know she’ll answer every time.”