After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Medford Civic Club is ready to go with the return of the annual Straight River Days event.
Scheduled for June 17-19, the return of the community event will mark its 48th year. Luckily, the Main Street reconstruction project isn’t scheduled to begin until July, so the entire town can celebrate together without interruption.
During the Medford City Council meeting on Monday, Civic Club President Erin Sammon presented the new parade route to the council. Due to the construction of an apartment complex on the former football field, the well-attended Straight River Days parade needed a new staging area and, therefore, a new route.
“We have already had it approved to doing the line up at the school and bring the parade down the hill,” Sammon said. “If things work out, this could potentially be the route we keep moving forward.”
The parade will begin at 7 p.m., Friday, June 18.
After the Medford Muni came off a difficult year in terms of revenue – largely due to the statewide closures of bars in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in 2020 – the city council approved for a beer garden to be set up in the park on Friday and Saturday during Straight River Days. City Clerk Beth Jackson said the beer garden will be operated by city staff and officials on a volunteer basis and will help bring revenue into the Muni.
“This will still depend on state approval, but we’ve been told they don’t believe it will be a big deal since we’re the city,” Jackson told the council on Monday.
Though it is not set in stone, the beer garden will likely be set up in the large pavilion and be open during the “Party in the Park” that includes a performance by ‘80s rock metal band Rock Godz. On Saturday, the beer garden is planning to have a Bloody Mary bar and remain up throughout the bean bag tournament. Jackson said they will take down the beer garden prior to the annual street dance that same night.
Other events planned for Straight River Days includes the medallion hunt, the Miss Medford pageant, citywide garage sales, Bingo, the duck pluck raffle, the car and motorcycle show and others.