A recent visit from a Chicago historian brought an opportunity to step back in time to the early 1900s when the historic National Farmers’ Bank of Owatonna was designed and built.
Tim Samuelson, cultural historian for the city of Chicago, stopped by the bank last week as part of a pilgrimage to visit various architectural works, banks and buildings connected to Chicago. Samuelson’s main area of research is on Chicago-area architect Louis Sullivan and he has discussed Sullivan in videos and news articles, as well as written and contributed to books and lectures on the topic of Sullivan.
For Samuelson, the Owatonna stop is one of the top highlights of the road trip. Although he has visited the bank several times over the years, he still admires the colors, flowing architectural elements, lively nature and textures among many other aspects, pointing out several of them on a mini-guided tour he led around the bank’s interior and exterior.
“This is like the masterpiece,” Samuelson said of the bank.
When Samuelson takes people to the bank for the first time, he waits outside and allows them to enter alone to really experience and observe the building’s interior.
“It’s almost like a spiritual experience,” Samuelson said.
Sullivan was known for his skyscrapers in Chicago, but designed banks later in life. He designed the National Farmers’ Bank of Owatonna with a budget of $125,000, equivalent to about $3.5 million dollars today, according to a booklet provided by the current occupant Wells Fargo.
“He had a philosophical outlook on what architecture was about,” Samuelson said, adding that Sullivan had a desire to engage peoples’ senses with his work and incorporate ornaments into his designs.
Sullivan wrote about his philosophy in a magazine called The Craftsman in 1906. Carl Bennett, executive vice president of his family’s bank, read the article and was moved by what Sullivan had to say. Sullivan was hired to design the Owatonna bank, focusing on developing a down-to-earth feel and a welcoming environment to customers. The bank opened to the public in the summer 1908, according to the booklet.
The success of the Owatonna bank opened up more opportunities to design other banks in small communities throughout the Midwest, including Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Sidney, Ohio and Columbus, Wisconsin among other locations. These buildings are often called “Jewel Boxes,” because they offer a beautiful, welcoming environment.
“This is like opening up a beautiful jewelry box that sparkles,” Samuelson said.
Most of Sullivan’s buildings are still currently in use as banks, according to Samuelson. One of them is a restaurant and another building was intended to become a bank, but was never actually used as a bank. Oftentimes, available spaces within the bank were rented out to other businesses, including in Owatonna, where vacant space in the bank’s single-story wings were rented out to the town newspaper, retail stores and used as office space.
“In traveling around, everyone who has one of these banks is so proud of it and not only does the building make you feel welcome, but the people who run it make you feel welcome,” Samuelson said.
All of Sullivan’s banks are on a corner, according to Samuelson. Most of them are made with warm brick and terracotta trim. Sullivan had a good sense of what draws viewers’ eyes and how to engage an audience through their senses. With a look inside and outside the Owatonna bank, one will see combinations of geometry and organic forms, like leaves and vines. Sullivan’s use of color and texture helps give life to the building.
“Another thing that Sullivan could do that most architects can’t do is to think in three dimensions,” Samuelson said.
Architectural elements transition from one to another smoothly. Samuelson pointed to the light fixtures, explaining how the energy transitions from the skylight and moves seamlessly to the cast iron light fixtures. It makes for an interesting design, one that you won’t forget, Samuelson said.
He strongly encourages people to visit the building as two-dimensional pictures do not do the building justice. People should take time to notice the details, the shapes, flowing elements, the colors, murals, glass windows and all the design elements the historic building has to offer, he said.