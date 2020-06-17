Though work to expand Hwy. 14 between Owatonna and Dodge Center to a four-lane thoroughfare has been ongoing since the beginning of the year, those driving the Hwy. may be unaware of the work being done.
That’s because a majority of the work will likely never impact regular traffic.
“When you do work right on an existing Hwy. it’s really apparent right away because of the milling and scrapping and peeling back of the road,” said Mike Dougherty, Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6 public affairs coordinator. “But right now everything looks relatively quiet because it’s not on any existing Hwy. 14.”
Dougherty said that the majority of construction this year will remain on county roads and other areas as the crews lay the groundwork for the new eastbound section of the Hwy.. Construction also recently began work south of Claremont on one of the bridges that will go over the new lanes of the Hwy..
“Thus far, this will be the more methodical year. Next year people will probably see more with the interchanges and overpasses as the Hwy. begins taking shape,” Dougherty said. “Unless people are traveling on some of the county and township roads south of Hwy. 14, they really might not witness much work at all.”
While the work seems to be occurring behind the curtain for the long-anticipated project, Dougherty said there are a lot of benefits to road construction that do not take place on an existing road. Specifically, he said it is a much safer operation for everyone involved.
“When you don’t have to have all those safety mechanisms up there and don’t have to worry about traffic plowing through a wok zone, it just is overall a lot safer,” Dougherty said. “And that tends to make the progress go a bit quicker, too.”
According to Dougherty, MnDOT will often work hard to keep roads open during construction projects to prevent any slowdowns and delays both for traffic and the construction progress. As of June, Dougherty said that the construction has been able to continue to run smoothly and stay on track.
“The only thing that really alters a project is weather – that’s always been a factor,” Dougherty said. “Early on we wanted to make sure that farmers who use the more local roads had contact information in case they needed to move equipment around during planting season, but we really didn’t hear much as far as difficulties for them, so we have been able to stay on schedule with everything.”
Even when the construction becomes more obvious to passersby, Dougherty said that it will still be a simple process to naturally introduce the new road to Hwy. 14 travelers.
“Traffic really won’t ever get interrupted,” Dougherty said. “Eventually it will all be a seamless detour when the new lanes open. There might be some county roads coming up later this summer that will have detours, but for a vast number of people who drive on Hwy. 14 it won’t really be a blip on the radar.”
Dougherty said he looks forward to when that transition comes into play, because unlike more public projects he feels the Hwy. 14 expansion will feel more like a grand reveal.
“I think here it will be like pulling back the curtain and having an ‘Ah-ha!’ reveal moment,” Dougherty said. “It will seem much more like a present on Christmas Day that you open up and are surprised by.”
Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2022, with traffic on the new Hwy. 14 route expected in 2021.