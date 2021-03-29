The city of Owatonna is looking for people interested in helping with one of the most crucial parts of the local government, though it’s also the most behind-the-scenes.
It takes roughly 80 community volunteers to fill every one of the city’s board and commission seats. Volunteers give input to city officials and staff on decisions regarding the airport, parks, planning and zoning, the West Hills Campus, parking and more. Currently there are open seats on the airport, planning and West Hills commissions.
Appointed by the mayor through an application process, volunteers review policies and proposals and make recommendations to the City Council. The boards and commissions provide an essential connection between the residents and the local government, with almost every decision the council votes on at one point passing through one of these advisory groups.
Councilor Kevin Raney, who served 12 years on the Parks Board before being elected to council, has tried to help gain interest for these positions. In January, Raney took to social media to call on community members who felt they would like to serve their community.
“We ended up with more than 12 people who showed interest in the Parks Board for just that one position,” Raney said. Though not everybody serves on an advisory board for the maximum of 12 years like he did, Raney said it’s not uncommon in Owatonna for board members to serve multiple terms as they are typically already passionate about the area iin which they serve.
“You don’t have to be scholars or experts in the area, but we want you to have a passion for that board,” Raney said. “It shouldn’t be about wanting to change just one thing, but wanted to help and serve your community as a whole.”
Asking important questions is a key component for anyone in these positions as the boards gather as much information as possible before making recommendations to the council.
“We as a council value their opinion very much,” Raney said. “They are kind of off the radar, but they are such an integral part every decision being made on the city level.”
Airport Commission
The purpose of the Airport Commission is to plan and promote the Degner Regional Airport in Owatonna by encouraging development and utilization. The commission reviews and advises the council and airport manager with the budget, provides a forum for airport users and community members, reviews airport manager recommendations of fees and charges, and reviews recommended policies for aviation and non-aviation facilities. The meetings are the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. at the airport. Appointment is for a three-year term and commissioners are eligible to serve two consecutive three-year terms.
Planning Commission
The Planning Commission prepares and keeps a current comprehensive plan, establishes principles and policies for guiding action affecting development, prepares and recommends ordinances and regulations to the council to promote orderly and economically sound development, and determines whether specific proposed developments conform to the principles and requirements of the comprehensive plan and city code. Meetings take place at the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall. Appointment is for a three-year term and commissioners are eligible to serve two consecutive three-year terms.
West Hills Commission
The West Hills Commission assists in planning, promoting and encouraging the preservation of the West Hills property. Meetings are quarterly on the first Tuesday of January, April, July and October at noon in the Owatonna Arts Center. Appointment is for a three-year term and commissioners are eligible to serve two consecutive three-year terms.