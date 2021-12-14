Taxpayers in the Owatonna School District may see a slight decrease in their property taxes in 2022 — at least on the school side of things.
During Monday’s School Board meeting, following the annual Truth in Taxation hearing presented by Amanda Heilman, the director of finance and operations for the district, board members approved the 2022 property tax levy in a 5 to 1 vote.
Mark Sebring, Lori Weisenburger, Jolayne Mohs, Eric Schuster, and Tim Jensen all voted in favor of the tax levy certification, while Deborah Bandel voted against. Bandel did not speak on the topic at the meeting and declined to comment to the People's Press on her reasoning for her vote.
The final levy certification of $17.93 million represents a 1.5% decrease from last year's levy amount of $18.2 million. The impact on individual property values is dependent on the changes to the tax base across the district and the changes to individual properties.
The general fund levy is decreasing by 5.96% or $517,931, while the community service is increasing by 3.61% or $10,935, and the general debt service also increased slightly by 2.4% or $234,273 due to the 2019 approval of the $112 million bond referendum. The increase shows the principal and interest payments due on the debt during the 2022-23 school year.
Heilman said the decrease can be attributed, in part, to the completion of long-term maintenance projects replacing HVAC systems at Washington and Lincoln Elementary schools in Owatonna.
In October, the board unanimously approved the preliminary tax levy, which was projected to be a 1.46% decrease for 2022 In contract, the average property tax levies for Minnesota school districts statewide has been an increase of about 4.5%.
The state of Minnesota sets the formula, which determines the funds schools receive. The state also sets the tax policies for schools and sets maximum property tax limits. Heilman says due to the high regulation of school funding, there are a number of challenges schools face when it comes to funding.
Heilman said state funding of education has not kept up with inflation since 2002-03, and the legislature would need to approve an increase of 8.7% or $598 per pupil, to keep pace with inflation. For the Owatonna school district, that means about a $3 million funding gap. As the next legislative session is gearing up, Heilman said it will be necessary that legislators figure out ways to fix the gap or it will continue to widen.
“There is a $598 per pupil funding gap,” Heilman said. “What the funding gap creates is a real dependence on local taxpayers because that’s the only other way for a district to raise revenue is to raise taxes at the district level.”
Heilman said they have been rather consistent from year to year but saw a slight increase due to the bond referendum. She said they do not want to increase the levy if it can be avoided in order to save the taxpayers as much money as possible.
The district’s 2022 general fund revenue totaling $65,091,830 breaks down to:
78.7% from state sources
13.5% from property taxes
5.7% from federal sources
2.1$ from other local sources (interest and activity fees)
The district’s 2022 general fund expenditure totaling $64,778,667 breaks down to:
79.9% to instructional and instructional/pupil support
12.1% to operate and maintain buildings
7.9% to administrative and district support