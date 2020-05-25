The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of an Owatonna man who claimed he was mentally ill when he attacked a woman with a machete and assaulted a police officer on Christmas Day 2017.
Jeremiah Joel Bauer, 33, was convicted of the attacks and sentenced in Steele County District Court in early 2019 to more than 25 years in prison.
In an April 27 opinion, Appellate Court Judge John Smith, writing for a three-judge panel, found that the district court correctly found a defense witness who gave contradictory testimony wasn't credible. During a 2018 trial, the psychologist testified that Bauer suffers from post traumatic stress disorder, and a serious and persistent mental illness, and that he likely suffered from a dissociative event, making him unable to distinguish right from wrong when he attacked a woman with a machete.
The psychologist also testified that Bauer's drinking prior to the attack could have contributed to Bauer's inability to remember the attack.
A second psychologist, testifying for the prosecution, said that while he believed Bauer had no memory of the attack, Bauer suffered from "alcohol-dependence disorder and antisocial-personality disorder, and concluded that there was no evidence Bauer was suffering 'under a significant defect of reason' at the time of the offense."
The court rejected Bauer's argument, finding that his version of the day's events varied and that he was "dishonest" with the defense expert.
Bauer, who is incarcerated at Minnesota Correction Facility-Stillwater until at least 2034, was also convicted of kidnapping after refusing to allow the attack victim to leave his home. When police arrived, they tried to take the knife from him, but he thrust it toward a responding officer’s head and neck. Officers were then able to stop the assault by taking the machete from Bauer.
The victim suffered from several bruises, cuts and puncture wounds. The officer suffered a cut to his hand.