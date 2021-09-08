Despite a reputation for keeping tax increases below the tax base growth, the Owatonna City Council Tuesday had to consider a proposed levy increase for 2022 larger than usual. And the members had trouble seeing eye to eye.
Though the preliminary number approved for the 2022 tax levy increase was 9.75%, which was the number previously discussed in work sessions and recommended by the finance department, City Administrator Kris Busse had urged the council to strongly consider a 9.95% increase instead.
“We have enjoyed growth over the last three to four years, and we have not raised our levy to be over that growth for a number of years,” said Busse. “We haven’t left a lot of growth to reduce taxes and now I think we are facing some needs, as we grow as a community, that we need to address.”
The primary area Busse said she would like to see the council invest in is with public amenities, specifically because of the increase in available jobs in Owatonna and the need to attract a larger workforce.
"We want to make Owatonna an even greater place to live," said Busse. "This is done through our amenities and way-of-life."
Busse said there are also many grant opportunities that require a matching funding and that she would like to see the city build their budget to have room for those opportunities when they arise.
During the meeting, Councilor Brent Svenby pushed to bring the preliminary number down to around 7% to stay near the 6.29% estimated tax capacity increase for 2022. Councilor Dave Burbank, however, wanted to see an even 10% preliminary tax increase to both leave wiggle room and so they don’t appear like they are trying to “fool” the voters.
“It is just much easier to deal with the even number of 10,” said Burbank. “It’s like when they put on a price tag that something is $4.99 — we all know it means its $5.”
The city relies on property taxes for approximately 50% of the total general fund revenue, supporting such functions as general government, public safety, public works, and culture and recreation. By keeping the levy increase beneath the tax base increase, which has been achieved the previous three years, the city has been able to keep property tax hikes to a minimum.
Finance Director Rhonda Moen said if the final tax levy were to remain at a 9.75% increase that the average $200,000 property in Owatonna, if unchanged in value, would see an increase of about $35 a year in its city property taxes.
Both Svenby and Burbank voted against the preliminary levy and budget numbers, but the approval to pass the proposed Housing and Development Authority levy at $190,000 passed unanimously. If the amount remains the same, the HRA levy would increase by $5,000 from the previous year.
Going for the last three years, the Owatonna City Council has been able to keep their tax levy increase well below the tax capacity increase. Last year, the council approved a 3% levy increase, while looking at an 8.14% capacity increase. Though that year did reflect the council’s consideration on the negative impact the pandemic had on citizens, the two years prior they were able to stay just below the capacity growth.
Prior to that, while setting the budget for 2018, the council made the decision to raise the levy an extra 5%. Moen said this was to play “catch up” with some city street projects.
“We had fallen a bit behind during the economic downturn,” Moen said. “The city issued debt to pay for the 2018 street projects, so that debt will be paid off over a 10-year period of time. After the 10 years, the council can lower the levy back down by 5%.”
That year, the council approved a 9.34% tax increase. The tax capacity growth for 2018 was 5.59%.
The council debated what preliminary number to set prior to their vote, with Svenby and Councilor Nate Dotson being the most vocal about not wanting it to be any higher than it had to be.
“I think it’s important to stay consistent,” said Svenby, recalling the years of keeping the levy under the capacity growth. “We have done it before and were still able to meet our strategic priorities … and we are still in the pandemic – people are hurting for income and salaries.”
Councilor Kevin Raney originally motioned to approve Busse’s suggestion of the 9.95% increase, stating that the council still has plenty of time to lower the final number.
“We can set it where we want and it will probably go down, however, if we find a couple things we need to add in the 2022 budget it’s there – this is just a starting point,” Raney said. Once preliminary numbers are set, the council can lower the number, but cannot surpass it.
Raney’s motion failed in a 4-3 vote, with Raney, Greg Schultz and Dan Boeke being the only ones in favor of the 9.95%. Councilor Doug Voss made a motion to approve the recommended 9.75% increase, to which Dotson said he could at least support that.
“It’s always easier to give yourself a lower ceiling to bring it back down, and at this point we are talking about a relatively minor difference in numbers,” said Dotson. “This at least demonstrates what we can do, and that we can mitigate those increases.”
Though the preliminary tax levy increase is well above the estimated tax capacity growth, cumulatively from 2020 to 2022 the tax capacity growth will be 21%, while the levy will have only increased by 18%. Moen said because of the minimal tax levy increase in 2021 compared to the tax capacity growth, the average $200,000 property saw a decrease in city property taxes by $53 a year.
The total proposed levy includes the city levy of $15.13 million and $190,000 each for the HRA and Economic Development Authority levies.
The final levy amount and budget will be presented on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. during a public forum. The city will then approve the final numbers following the forum during their regular meeting.