The phrase “if only these walls could talk” has been a common aphorism when discussing the nuances and unique history of a building or home. For many people — whether they are simply curious or perhaps believe in ghosts — they can’t help but wonder what the walls of their own home would tell them.
The Genealogy Club, through the Steele County Historical Society, welcomed Nancy Vaillancourt Tuesday morning to present how to locate information and history about a home, a presentation she started giving in 2005. Vaillancourt is the current librarian at the Blooming Prairie Public Library, has lived in Owatonna since 1979 and is long regarded as one of the top local historians for the area. She’s been interested in the history of notable homes, including her own, for many years, thus starting her lecture on how to locate the history of a home as well as find information about previous owners and changes to a neighborhood. She has assisted many local organizations in researching local homes and buildings.
“Putting together the history of your house is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle,” Vaillancourt said. “You’re going to find sources in different areas.”
Vaillancourt warns that some information from different sources may be contradictory, but that it is up to the researcher to try and assemble the pieces to see where they fit. She also said that, unfortunately, some pieces of the puzzle may simply never be found.
The abstract of title is a great resource to start with, according to Vaillancourt, as it provides a summary of legal actions regarding a specific property. Generally, the abstract is in possession of whomever owns the property. If the abstract is not available, the same information can be found through at the records in the county recorder’s office.
Other available resources include tax records, building permits, architectural records and, Vaillancourt’s personal favorite, the Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps. Sanborn maps are detailed maps of American cities and towns in the 19th and 20th centuries. Originally published by The Sanborn Map Company, the maps were created to allow fire insurance companies to assess their total liability in urbanized areas of the United States.
Many of the records Vaillancourt discussed are available dating as far back as the 1800’s, with the Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps having records and microfilms dating back to 1884.
“You can see the progression of changes to a property.” Vaillancourt said of the microfilms.
The most common issue people encounter while searching for records, according to Vaillancourt, is that addresses have slightly changed over time. She said this could also impact how they’re registered as they may differ slightly from what they may be commonly referred to as, such as 6th Avenue East versus East 6th Avenue. Knowing where the property is on the map helps immensely if the address has changed, said Vaillancourt.
A few years ago, more than 17,000 photos were donated by the county assessor’s office and are now available to see at the Steele County History Center. Again, the addresses may prove to be an obstacle, but Executive Director Kellen Hinrichsen said that searching multiple address formats is the key to finding what one is looking for.
Vaillancourt has also combined a booklet entitled “Homes of Note in Owatonna” that she has available for purchase. She also said that she’s generally available for anyone who may have additional questions while on their search for history.