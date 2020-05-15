Superintendent Jeff Elstad met virtually with community members Friday morning to share a plan for graduation and summer programming, as well as an update on planning for the new high school.
After months of meeting with a core planning team of students, staff and district residents, Wold Architects and Engineers will share an initial design of the new building at a June 8 Owatonna Public School Board meeting.
“At that work session, members of the core planning team and Wold Architects will be releasing to our community a glimpse of what the design of the new high school will be,” Elstad said, “as well as some of the renderings that they’re able to share.”
The update came as part of the 45-minute “Coffee and Conversation” event open to the public through a video call. Elstad was joined by a few fellow district staff and a handful of community members for the discussion, with the new high school being one of the first questions to come up.
“Our three daughters have all graduated from Owatonna High School,” said one of the attendees, of his reason for calling in. “We wanted to get some input on the new school and how it’s progressing.”
In response to a question on sustainability, Elstad added that the new facility should have no fewer than 20 electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot and that the district is looking into options for rooftop solar units.
“With our expanded greenhouse that will be at the high school, we’re looking at the opportunity for that to be completely solar-powered, because in the winter it does require some heating and lighting,” he added.
Hybrid summer programming
In addition to an update on the new high school planning process, Elstad shared a few more details on credit recovery and graduation. The district received guidance on the topics form the Minnesota Department of Education Thursday, stating that they’ll be able to offer an in-person component for summer programming.
“We’re able to offer distance learning, we’re able to offer a face-to-face option or a hybrid of those two to serve our students,” he said.
For any in-person component, there could be no more than nine students and one teacher per classroom, with everyone spaced six feet apart or further. Additionally, everyone coming into the building would need to have a temperature screen and all staff would wear masks.
Starting on June 8, the district will also offer its school age summer care program. While Owatonna Public Schools has been providing free care for the children of emergency and essential workers this spring during the typical school day, after school lets out it will return to a fee-based service as in the past.
Parking lot graduation
Details about graduation were finalized late this week, and Elstad was also able to share the district’s final decision for the Class of 2020. After asking seniors to vote between two possible options — an entirely virtual ceremony or a parking lot graduation — the high school is opting for the latter. As planned, the celebration will be held on Sunday, June 7. The bulk will take place in the southern Federated Insurance campus parking lot, with graduates and their families assembling and remaining in their cars.
“There will be a sightline to a stage that will be set up near the building, and on that stage when the ceremony starts at 2 p.m. and everyone is parked, [Principal Kory Kath] will do his welcome. We are going to have two student speakers,” said Elstad.
Names of all the graduates will then be read one at a time, with a pause after each for the family to honk in celebration. Earlier in the day, the district is also planning to have a number of stations set up around town where seniors and their families can go to get a photo of them with their diploma. At each of the four sites, Elstad said district administrators and School Board members will be stationed dressed in their traditional commencement robes.
In addition to being open for families to celebrate in-person, the event will be livestreamed and broadcast on the radio.