Summer is a great time to think about how you can take action for cleaner rivers and lakes with a few simple, sustainable changes to your yard.
Stormwater (the water that rains on cities and flows down a storm drain) has a big impact on how clean a river or lake can be. Our city storm drain system carries stormwater from lawns, streets, and sidewalks to area rivers, lakes, and ponds. If only rainwater (stormwater) is flowing into the storm drain system, then our river stays relatively clean. The challenge happens when that stormwater picks up litter, pet waste, fertilizers, grass clippings, or other water pollutants on its way to the storm drain.
Slow the flow
Before your city was a thriving community with thousands of houses and miles of paved streets, rainfall would mostly soak into the ground. Very little would run off into our rivers and lakes. But today, most of the rainfall in town ends up in the Straight and Cannon rivers. That increased runoff can lead to more pollution entering the river and more erosion on riverbanks and streambanks and flow goes from a trickle to a gush.
One way to keep our rivers and lakes cleaner is by capturing more rainfall in your yard. Three easy way to do this are to install a rain barrel, plant a rain garden, or plant a plot of native plants on your property.
A rain barrel catches rain from your downspout and lets you use it on garden plants later. You can buy a rain barrel at most yard and garden stores. A rain garden is a special garden designed to catch, hold, and infiltrate rainwater into the ground from impervious surfaces around your property.
If neither of those options are a good fit for your yard, you can also increase the number of native plants you have in your yard. Deep-rooted prairie plants like big bluestem, little bluestem, and compass plant capture runoff and let it soak into the ground better than turf grass does. These prairie plants are attractive, perennial (low maintenance), and drought-resistant.
Clean the scene
Another way to keep pollutants out of our rivers and lakes is by cleaning out the storm drain (or catch basin) near your house. Keep in mind that even leaves and grass clippings can cause a pollution problem if too many leaves or grass clippings get into the river.
It takes only a few minutes to sweep up any litter or plant material around the storm drain so that “only rain goes down the drain.”
Check with your city to see if you can sign up to “adopt” your neighborhood catch basin.
If we each do a little, we can all do a lot for cleaner water!