OWATONNA — Another Hometown Sampler is in the books, and this past weekend’s concert series brought a little bit of something old and something new to its attendees.
One of the biggest changes, if only in name, came from the fact that as of Jan. 1 the Steele County Food Shelf merged with the Clothesline to form the joint Community Pathways organization. While all donations from the musical fundraiser still went to the food shelf, it’s now being called the Marketplace and is under the umbrella of Community Pathways.
On stage, a number of familiar acts were back this time around — The Gogs and Turn the Page have been involved for a number of years, and the Bad Tangerines were also on hand with all their members. Last year, when a few couldn’t make the shows, the group temporarily changed names and called themselves Fruit Cocktail. New this year was Backup Sound System, although one of that band’s members had also been involved in the program previously with a different ensemble.
After four performances beginning Friday night and ending Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser once again exceeded the goal set by organizers and Nancy Ness, who oversees the food shelf and is now co-executive director of Community Pathways.
Because the Hometown Sampler is in its 27th year, it set a goal of $27,000. In total, it raised just under $28,200 for the Marketplace, in addition to 345 pounds of food. More specifically, Ness noted that there was a really nice variety in the items that came in. She even added that there were a fair number of spices in the mix, something she said the food shelf is almost always in need of.
Falling annually on the first weekend of March, the Hometown Sampler is not only a standalone fundraiser for the food shelf, it’s also a way to kick off Minnesota FoodShare Month, which takes place every spring. Ness said hundreds of food shelves statewide participate and every year in Steele County, a number of corporate, organizational and individual drives help the local agency stock up throughout the month.
“Many of the local churches, schools and businesses have fundraisers and food drives for us some time during the month of March,” explained Ness. “We don’t always know what’s going on out there, but people are so used to doing it. They know March is an important month for us, and we get notified when they’re getting ready to bring things in.”
Although Community Pathways doesn’t have any other related events planned for the month, Ness added that the organization also works to get incoming donations matched by Hunger Solutions, a nonprofit based in St. Paul.
She explained that the amount Hunger Solutions contributes is based on the size of the food shelf and how much money and food they bring in during the month of March. In the past, she noted her organization has gotten around $7,000 in extra funds from the matching donation.
At the end of 2019, she noted that what was then known as the Steele County Food Shelf had provided assistance to 1,462 households, representing 3,982 individuals over the course of the year. Going into this summer, she expects to see families coming in more often and taking more food home to make up for the fact that kids won’t be able to get meals at school.
“How much food they can choose from is always based on family size. In the summer it seems like people are stocking up more,” noted Ness.
During the concert series, organizer Dave Otto explained that both Ness and co-executive director Maureen Schlobohm took the stage to explain their merger. Schlobohm was formerly the executive director for the Steele County Clothesline.
“Our theme was about change,” Otto explained. “Nancy and Maureen came up at one point during the program and did a four-minute overview of how they merged and what Community Pathways does.”
During each of the weekend’s four performances — all featuring 30-minute sets by the participating bands — Otto added that the seats at the Little Theatre of Owatonna were at least half to two-thirds full. In contrast to previous years, he noted that the Sunday afternoon show was this sampler’s largest.
“Friday and Saturday nights used to be the well-attended shows. Now, the last couple of years we’ve seen Saturday night and Sunday afternoon becoming the two most popular,” he explained. Like Ness, Otto noted that he was very happy to have met the fundraising goal, and was grateful to all the audience members who came out and made it possible.
“We’re so proud of our musicians,” Ness added, “and the committee that worked so hard to make this a successful event for us.”