OWATONNA — Nothing brings community together like a hot meal and nothing can make a hot meal better than making it out of all your favorite components of local eateries.
The 10th annual Taste of Steele County is set to return to Owatonna on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Owatonna Eagles. Beginning at 5 p.m., people can sample the best of 11 local restaurants for only $15, all while raising money that will go directly back into their community.
Hosted by the Owatonna branch of the American Association of University Women, the Taste of Steele County annual fundraising helps the group provide scholarships to women and girls in all different stages of their lives.
“We really to help all ages of women,” said Kay Oberle, the co-chair of the event. “Last year we gave about $4,500 in scholarships from the money raised at Taste of Steele County.”
The organizations provides a wide variety of scholarships, including money for second-year college students at both four-year universities and at Riverland Community College. The scholarships also are awarded in the form of “camperships” for girls in grades 6-8 to attend a camp that specializes in math or science.
“We also work closely with the drug court program,” Oberle said. “Women in the program that need to get their GED have to take four total tests that cost $25 each. One women was able to get her GED just this summer and we were able to pay the $100 for her to do that.”
Oberle said that the organization will also pay toward an Owatonna woman’s trip to a leadership conference in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with the state AAUW group.
While the scholarship money is clearly the cherry on top of Thursday night’s event, Oberle stated that it is always a fun time for those who attend. This year, food vendors at Taste of Steele County include Costa’s, El Tequila Mexican Restaurant, Fareway Foods, Mizuki Fusion, Nick’s Pizza, Old Town Bagels, Owatonna Eagles, Owatonna Elks, Spare Time Entertainment, The Bakery, and Torey’s.
“I am so appreciative to the vendors for coming and donating their time and their food to our event, all for a good cause,” Oberle said. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to have it.”
Oberle said that the vendors are told to prepare food for up to 275 people to receive samples. She also asserts that once a person has all 11 samples that they will have had more than enough to consist of one great, flavorful meal.
A silent auction will also take place at the event on Thursday with a variety of baskets put together by AAUW members. New this year, there will be more than a dozen “mystery” gift cards up for sale. Each gift card will be for either $10 or $20 to one of the night’s vendors, but will be sealed inside an envelope and be sold for $15 apiece.
Tickets for the event are $15 for adults and $12 for children 10-years-old and younger. They can be purchased from any AAUW member, at Kottke Jewelers in Owatonna, or at the door. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.