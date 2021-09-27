After only three years since it's last touch up, the once vibrant portrayal of small town charm that welcomed visitors to Ellendale's downtown has faded to a bleak memory of yesteryear.
One local business owner, however, simply won't stand by and watch the mural continue to fade. Because of her efforts and others who have joined her mission, the second annual Fall Festival is back in Ellendale this weekend with the hopes of raising enough funds to replace the vanishing mural outside the Ellendale Cafe.
Gwen Reiss, owner of Two Doves Boutique in Ellendale, proposed this event last year to raise money for a new mural downtown. Despite the cold weather in 2020, she said there was a good turn out and about a quarter of the $16,000 needed for the mural was raised.
“The weather is supposed to be incredible this weekend, so I am expecting a great turn out,” Reiss said. “It’s one of those family days where there is something for everyone to enjoy.”
Repainting vs. replacing
Reiss got in touch with artist Chandler Anderson to commission some options for a new mural. Anderson is the artist who created the sign for her store and she said she has been thoroughly impressed by his talents, which lead her to reach out to him for the town mural.
“The old mural was beautiful, but it faded in three years and the options Chandler has given us have more realistic colors to the era and a whole new look — but it will still be very Ellendale,” Reiss said.
One of the options, Reiss said, will be repainting the current mural so it once again stands out.
At her vendor stand during the event, she plans to have two jars on her table where people in the community can vote for which option they prefer — repainting the current mural or one of Anderson's new designs. She plans to keep the voting open through March, but will move the voting jars to Lerberg’s Foods after this weekend.
Though originally the Ellendale City Council was going to approve the designs, after the Sept. 23 meeting the council opted out of having any involvement in the decision. This was largely because of the mural being installed on a privately owned building.
There’s been some debate in the community on whether the new mural will be installed on the same wall of the current mural — outside the Ellendale Cafe — being that the building has come under new ownership, but Reiss says that no matter what, the mural is happening.
"If it doesn't go on that wall, it will go on mine," she said. Reiss' boutique is across the street from the cafe on 5th Avenue West.
The current owner of the cafe declined to comment on the future of the mural.
The installation of the mural is still contingent, however, on raising the funds. Reiss said with this festival she hopes to exceed the halfway mark.
She also hopes that even after all of the money needed has been raised that the Fall Festival will continue.
Saturday happenings
There were over 30 vendors present for the festival last year including food trucks, crafts and homemade goods lined up and down the main street in Ellendale. This year, Reiss hopes to see more turn out for the event on Saturday.
Along with the vendors, all of the stores in town will be open for business. Purse bingo will also be taking place in the afternoon which has been a big draw for people.
Allison Muilenburg, president of the Ellendale Community Action Group, is responsible for hosting the purse bingo event in an effort to raise money for another new addition to Ellendale.
The goal is to add a digital sign on the east end of town that will keep the community up to date of happenings in town. Muilenburg said the group has been raising money for this for the last four years and hopes that the money raised from this fundraiser, and perhaps one more, will be successful in accumulating all the funds needed for the sign.
“We felt this would benefit the community,” Muilenburg said. “Any group or business in town will be able to use the sign once it’s in place.”
The festival will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. Among the many vendors present will be a taco truck, Greek food, mini donuts, Meggie Sue’s Cupcakes, The Candle Beesness, and many more. Purse bingo will take place outside of RJ’s following the vendor show.