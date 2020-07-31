One person is dead following a fatal crash in rural Steele County on Thursday, according to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office.
At 2:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of 52nd Avenue Northwest in Deerfield Township for a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a commercial truck. Upon arriving to the scene, emergency responders found the operator of the motorcycle unresponsive. He was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.
The other driver was not physically injured.
Also responding to the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Ambulance, Mayo Air Care, and the Owatonna Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation by the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. No other information has been released at this time.
This is the second fatal accident to occur in rural Steele County in a one week's time. On July 23, 35-year-old Danial Severson, of Owatonna, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on rural Lemond Road in what is believed to have been a head-on collision.
The other driver in Thursday's crash was transported to the Owatonna Hospital by ambulance where he was treated and released.