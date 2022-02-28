While police officers take an oath to protect and serve their communities, people can forget that often times these same officers are the first to respond to some of the hardest moments people experience in their lives. They can also be the ones responsible for delivering heartbreaking, life-shattiering news.
Nearly a decade ago, the chaplain program was first brought to the Owatonna Police Department to have local clergy available to support residents of the city and officers in coping with various traumatic experiences through non-denominational spiritual care.
When the program officially began in May 2012, six chaplains were available to ride along with officers or on call at all hours of the day and night, seven days a week. Brent Carlson and Loren Olson are two chaplains who have been with the program since the beginning, and remain to this day. Throughout the years, previous volunteers have relocated or retired, but Carlson and Olson said they’ve recognized the importance of the program and have remained.
“We saw the need and the opportunity of reaching out, and the church that I’m involved with is very much engaged in serving the community,” said Carlson, who is the pastor at Christ Community Covenant Church in Owatonna. “We felt like this would be a good opportunity to expand the ministry of our church and reach out to the community through the police department.”
The chaplains offer their services during death investigations, fatal accidents, deaths or serious injury in the line of duty, death due to a medical emergency, next of kin death notifications, fires and more. Often they are there as a support for spiritual guidance and counseling for civilians involved, but also for the officers themselves and their family members.
Capt. Jeff Mundale said of Carlson and Olson that they have helped both the community and the officers more than they will ever publicly admit to.
“The chaplains don’t take enough credit for what they do for the community,” Mundale said. “In the event of a teenage suicide, Brent went above and beyond what we would have expected of him in that situation.”
Mundale said during this situation, Carlson volunteered to drive the distraught family of the young boy to the hospital in Rochester. Once there, Carlson assisted the family in contacting their relatives who lived out of state, and remained with them to offer support and guidance until the relatives arrived. For Carlson, he simply stated this is exactly what he signed up for.
“It was nothing heroic, it was just a matter of doing what needed to be done,” Carlson said. “It was a difficult time for them, and I just did whatever I could do to help.”
Both men have attended trainings and seminars by the International Police and Fire Chaplains Association, who stress the importance of providing their services to the officers and their immediate family. Because of that, both Carlson and Olson have spent many hours on ride alongs with most officers currently with the Owatonna Police Department.
The COVID-19 Pandemic put a pause on ride-alongs and visits from the chaplains, but with restrictions lifting, Mundale said he’s working on scheduling ride alongs with officers neither chaplain has had the opportunity to meet with yet.
“We have a lot of conversations about life, and we’ve had opportunities to provide some calm to the officers who’ve been facing some stress and just to provide some support,” said Olson, who works as a hospice chaplain for Mayo Clinic Health System and is a former pastor of Owatonna United Methodist Church. “You build these relationships with people and become a supportive presence during calls and outside of their on-duty time, as well.”
Olson recalled a time when a former officer was having some important conversations with his family and the children had some religious questions. The officer called in the assistance of Olson to talk with his children to answer any questions they had, and allow for the family to have an open dialogue with each other.
Both chaplains recalled other instances of scenes they were called to that were difficult to see emotionally not only for them, but certainly the officers and family members of all involved. One might wonder how they are supported emotionally while taking on the responsibility of being a support system to officers, their families and civilians.
“I pray a lot,” Carlson said. “I think God has built me to be able to manage some pretty stressful situations in who I am. I’ve been doing this for quite a while, and it’s truly the ongoing relationship with God and he enables us to manage and maintain and rise above the situation.”
“I think part of it is remembering boundaries,” said Olson. “I’m there to support someone else’s grief. It’s not my grief. It is emotional and tears your heart out, but it’s their experience, and I’m there to support their experience and when I get home, I need to let that go and process it.”
The support and care provided by the chaplain program falls on one of the presidential initiatives of officer wellness, according to Mundale. He said with as much as the chaplains do for the community, both inside and outside of the program, they have a deep care for the health and welfare of the officers and their families. The chaplain program is another option and resource available to officers to seek help and guidance confidentially to ensure their continued health and wellbeing.
“We’re so thankful they’re still here,” Mundale said. “Loren and Brent have been the anchor to this program by far.”