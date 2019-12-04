OWATONNA — When asked about the upcoming Christmas in the Village celebration, MaryAnne Higgins had an almost endless list of activities happening this weekend in the Village of Yesteryear — wagon rides, carolers, lefse making, arts and crafts, a pump organ, “Santa in the main cabin, Mrs. Claus in the general store.”
Higgins, volunteer coordinator for the Steele County Historical Society, has been helping out with the event for three years now, but notes that the celebration itself has been going on for roughly three decades. This year’s two-day jubilee is set to keep it old school with tried-and-true traditions, while also bringing in a new student-run arts and crafts sale and fresh decorations throughout the town.
Festivities kick off this Friday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the History Center and adjacent Village of Yesteryear. Higgins noted that the inaugural evening is typically her favorite time of Christmas in the Village, because of the lighted decorations and nighttime glow throughout the tiny town.
“It’s lit up,” she explained. “We have luminaries lighting the path around the buildings that we have activities in. It’s very nostalgic.”
Visitors who would like to start the night off with dinner can purchase tickets for the annual soup supper. Sponsored by local construction company Rocon, this fundraiser for the historical society will take place at the History Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Lefse making will also be happening in the center Friday evening, and for those who’d rather buy and not bake, the beloved Fancy Cookie Sale is back both days.
“We have several of our members that bring in dozens of cookies, and we sell them right here in the History Center,” explained Higgins, adding that visitors could mix and match what they wanted to take home. Along with the soup supper, she noted that the cookie sale is a huge fundraiser for the society’s educational and other programming.
“We’ve already got cookies that have started to arrive here,” said Executive Director James Lundgren. “The office area will be stacked almost to the ceiling with boxes of cookies and then they’ll start going out the door very quickly on Friday.”
While he said there would be some leftover on Saturday, Lundgren encouraged shoppers to get their treats early.
On both Friday and Saturday, Higgins added that there will also be live music throughout the campus and a number of hands-on activities for children, including reindeer food-making, crayon stained glass windows and snowmen lights.
High school students will also be present on Saturday at the History Center for the duration of the event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a variety of crafts for sale in what Higgins calls the Maker Space.
“There’s going to be somebody with jewelry and I believe somebody with scrunchies,” she explained. “I had contacted a few of the students I knew that had a Maker Space at other craft sales here in Owatonna.”
Saco Church will be hosting live music on Saturday afternoon from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., in addition to Friday evening. “Christmas in the Village” will then wrap up a half hour later, but decorations will remain up in the Dunnell House and Saco Church for the historical society’s Holiday Home Tour on Sunday. For a complete preview of that event, look in this Saturday’s People’s Press or visit www.schsmn.org/holidayhometour for more information.
Christmas in the Village will run from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Most activities are free and open to the public, and will take place at the Village of Yesteryear and neighboring History Center located at 1700 Austin Road.