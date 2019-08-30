OWATONNA – A 39-year-old male is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot late Thursday night, according to the Owatonna Police Department.
At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 29, the Owatonna Police Department was called to the area of 24th Avenue NW and Hoffman Drive for the report of gunshots fired. Officers responded to the area and located a vehicle parked alongside the road on 24th Avenue occupied by a female and a male. The male individual reported he had been shot in the upper torso.
The male victim was transported to the Owatonna Hospital by Mayo Ambulance Service and later air-lifted to Rochester. The female was not injured.
According to Investigation Commander Eric Rethemeier, the Owatonna Police Department do not believe this to be a random act. No arrests have been made in this case.
The Owatonna Police Department was assisted by the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, the Faribault Police Department, and Mayo Ambulance Services.
This shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Owatonna Police Department Detective Bureau at 507-774-7207.