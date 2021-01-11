An Owatonna man who was charged last week with burglary has been served additional felony charges, according to court documents.
Miguel Angel Carreon Balderas, 27, was charged Monday with two felony counts of theft for allegedly taking a shotgun and other items from a vehicle in Waseca County in early December. He is also being charged with two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of theft of property less than $500, all misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Woodville Township in Waseca County on Dec. 9 on a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. At the scene, the reporting party showed the deputies a vehicle in a business parking lot with all the doors open. The reporting party said the owner of the vehicle was out of town.
Following a crash in Rice County that involved Carreon Balderas as one of the drivers, the deputies were informed by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office they believed Carreon Balderas had stolen items belonging to the owner of the vehicle in question, including a shotgun. When Waseca deputies spoke with the vehicle owner, he said he believed a shotgun from prior hunting events had been left in his vehicle, according to the report.
The estimated value of stolen property from the vehicle that was recovered in Carreon Balderas’ vehicle totaled $2,780.
Video surveillance from the business shows the vehicle driven by Carreon Balderas during the time of the crash driving through the parking lot.
On Dec. 10, investigators from both Waseca and Rice counties spoke with Carreon Balderas at the Rice County Jail. After being read his Miranda Warning, Carreon Balderas gave a statement to the investigators that he had used meth and heroin on the day of the incidents and he was not denying his involvement in the cases. He said he didn’t remember how he acquired the shotgun.
Also on Dec. 10, Waseca County investigators spoke with a second individual whose vehicle was stolen from in the same parking lot. The owner told law enforcement that payroll stubs and checks were stolen from the center console. Documents belonging to this individual were located in Carreon Balderas’ vehicle while performing a search warrant.
Last week, Carreon Balderas was formally charged with burglary – a felony offense – and an additional felony theft charge for allegedly burglarizing a Waseca business. Items from this business were located in Carreon Balderas’ vehicle following the crash.
Carreon Balderas is currently in custody at the Rice County Jail for charges of receiving stolen property, criminal vehicular operation resulting in substantial bodily harm, firearm possession by a convicted felon, two counts of felony third degree burglary, fifth degree gross misdemeanor drug possession and misdemeanor DWI. The charges are separated in two case files.
Days before the crash, Steele County Judge Joseph Bueltel sentenced Carreon Balderas to 27 days in jail, which he already served, and five years supervised probation on a charge of second degree burglary. Carreon Balderas was initially charged with two additional counts of felony burglary, but those were dismissed in exchange for an October guilty plea.
Because he is currently in custody in Rice County, the Waseca County Court issued a warrant for Carreon Balderas. His next court appearance in Rice County is scheduled for Jan. 19.