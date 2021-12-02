Each year, students at the Owatonna High School have a fundraising week to donate money to a non-profit organization. This year, they raised just over $9,600 in late November to donate to Beds for Kids.
The annual fundraiser is generally held in December, but OHS Student Council President Lauren Thamert said this year they elected to have it early. She also said that traditionally the students raise funds for a national fundraiser, but found there was a strong desire to keep the money raised local so students can see where the money goes and how it benefits their community.
For the fun week of fundraising, the theme of the week was “versus” according to Thamert.
“We had dress up days like the Vikings versus the Packers.” Thamert said. “Everything was based around healthy competition which everyone enjoyed and a lot of people were excited to participate.”
“Overall it was super successful and I am so proud of all the work the student council put into the fundraiser,” she continued.
Aside from the dress up days, the student council hosted several events including a pep-fest, basketball extravaganza, coin wars, their version of the Price is Right, and a “mangeant” and dance. Thamert said the “mangeant,” which was a pageant for the boys, was a huge success. The coin wars and pageant brought in the most donations out of all the activities that week.
This year’s fundraiser was one of the most successful they’ve had in recent history, raising money well over their goal of $7,000. Through the funds raised and donated, the students at the high school students were able to provide 25 beds for kids throughout Steele and Waseca counties.
Jolayne Mohs, director of outreach for Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna — which is affiliated with Beds for Kids, said she was blown away by how much money the high school students were able to raise in this fundraiser.
“I didn’t have any expectations of how much they would raise but when I learned the final dollar amount, it far exceeded any expectation I would have had,” Mohs said excitedly.
Beds for Kids was first established in 2003 by Jim Packard who, through his work, realized many children did not have adequate bedding of their own. He felt the need to do something and pitched an idea to the men in his Bible study group. Beds for Kids officially became a non-profit organization in 2010.
Early in 2020, the board of directors for Beds for Kids approached Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna with the hopes of establishing a partnership to ensure the program’s longevity. Beds for Kids officially became a ministry of the church in February of this year, according to their website.
The organization relies completely on volunteers and donations to provide complete bed kits to kids in need. The bedding kits include mattresses, bed frames, box springs, mattress pad and bedding. They are able to also provide pajamas, stuffed animals, nightlights and children’s books if enough donations are received. Mohs said they are now partnering with Let’s Smile, Inc., so a dental kit is also included with each bed kit.
“If you’re having a bad day, drive by the high school. That is a building full of kids taking care of each other and their community,” Mohs said. “They are so dedicated to community, kindness and generosity. They are the future of this community and judging by what they’ve done recently, we’re in good hands.”
Those interested in volunteering or donating can find more information on Trinity Lutheran Church’s website at www.tlcowatonna.org