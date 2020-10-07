Artist Susanne Crane was feeling lost, like she was "floating," when she went to a retreat with a group of Midwestern artists calling themselves "The Escape Artists" in the mid-2000s.
The group's founders, Marsha VanBuskirk of northern Wisconsin, Dee Teller of Faribault and Theresa Harsma of Owatonna, would arrange the art retreats in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Each artist brought a project to work on and the gatherings created a space for them to encourage one another. They shared their creativity while providing a chance to collaborate and create a sense of fellowship. VanBuskirk is recognized for her work with mixed-medium art, Teller is internationally known for her Asian brush paintings and Harsma creates sculptures out of upcycled materials.
Crane said she found the group to be uplifting and the retreat to be inspiring. She completed three paintings in record time.
"They were so giving of their time," said Crane of Albert Lea.
Some of the group's work is on display in "The Escape Artists" exhibit at the Owatonna Arts Center, which will be open until Nov. 22. Local artists featured in the exhibit include Sue Peoples and Kellylynn Robitaille.
Crane's book "The Escape Artist," inspired by the group, is also available at the exhibit. Crane was awarded a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) to publish her book discussing the group's history and highlighting some of the artists within the group.
A look at the whimsical art of Susanne Crane
Crane’s art is all about creating mystical realism.
Her pieces at the OAC include vibrantly colored acrylic paintings with mixed media elements. Her painting style is inspired by mythical realism literature from authors such as Laura Esquivel and Gabriel García Márquez.
“A lot of my inspiration comes from literature, mythologies and dreams,” Crane said, adding that she really enjoys the ideas of Carl Jung.
She says her artwork is a blend of spiritual and psychological. Often working on three or five paintings at a time, Crane will thickly layer her acrylic colors, giving the pieces an appearance of an oil painting. The colors end up being saturated and “velvety,” she said. She does not have black and white in her palette, instead lighter colors become her “whites” and deep colors like purples and blues become her “blacks.” If she wants to tone down a color she will use its complement.
Frequently Crane will begin her work with an image she saw while daydreaming or dreaming. Other times she’ll be working on a canvas, and just visualize something on the canvas and then will quickly try to capture it.
“It really depends on where I’m at that day, if I can really sort of get into a trance painting depending on the music in the background and whether I've had interruptions, then I can really start to make things happen, beyond what I even saw,” Crane said.
Crane recalls the first time she made a concerted effort to do a large artistic project on her own. She was 7 years old and was flying home from Frankfurt, Germany after visiting family.
“I didn't have the writing skills as a 7 year old,” Crane said. “I didn't know how to write my story down of how everything went on the trip.”
Using a notebook and colored pencils, which she had received as a birthday gift, she began visually telling her travel story through drawing. She said she worked on the project with intention, paying close attention to the details as she drew various family members.
“Then throughout my whole life I started expressing things in notebooks that were both written and drawn,” Crane said, while admitting she had gotten in trouble at one point for doodling on her homework.
In high school she won an art poster contest and received top marks for a painting she completed, before going on to art school. In 1991 she moved to Minneapolis and eventually opened a gallery -- The Art Underground Gallery, where emerging artists had a space to grow. She later closed the gallery and made the move to rural Minnesota in 2002.
She then met Teller, who invited her to the retreat that would motivate and inspire her creative side. Crane says prior to the escape she had nearly stopped painting and was unsure of what to do with herself. The retreat was a major breakthrough.
“I got so much painting done, it was ridiculous, I couldn't believe it, it was wonderful,” Crane said.
She credits her strength from the supportive artists within the “Escape Artists” collective, as well as the validation she received from them. Once again, she started doing shows, spending more in her studio and on her art, even helping to start a community art gallery.
“I think actually someday I would want to run retreats because it was so helpful to me. It just seems like a good thing to try to do for people,” Crane said.
Throughout her artistic career, she has used a number of mediums from drawing to metal sculptures. Today she lives in Albert Lea, where she is restoring an old opera place with her friends. She bought the place in hopes it will become an art sanctuary complete with artist studios and a gallery.