When you only have 60 seconds to share a lab demonstration with students, you pare it down to the essentials. Plastic bags, check. Strawberries, check. Dish soap, check. Rubbing alcohol, check.
After zooming in on all the household materials laid out on his kitchen counter, Owatonna Middle School science teacher Ben Miller intones briskly, “Step one, mash strawberries.” He then proceeds to mix the crushed fruit with dish detergent, salt and water — pouring the mixture into a cup before adding an equal amount of rubbing alcohol.
“Strawberry DNA,” he announces cheerfully, of the white substance isolated in the alcohol. He then gives students a thumbs up and the TikTok video, posted to his account, ends.
During the past few weeks of distance learning, Miller is among a handful of teachers and administrators who have turned to the online video-sharing platform to connect with students. With a maximum time limit of one minute per video, Miller said these quick demonstrations are not the only component of a lesson, but rather a supplement to help students visualize and keep their attention for step-by-step instructions.
“It’s nice, because you have to be very concise. Students are more willing to watch a minute-long video than an 8-minute-long video,” he added. “I would say that you can’t do any lecturing on TikTok. It’s more for modeling and showing students an activity or a project.”
It’s also been a way for students to send projects back to their teachers. In another video by Miller, he uses the app with background music and words as he points to text boxes representing the different levels of the atmosphere. Now used frequently to share dance videos and challenges, TikTok has an arsenal of music, used frequently for sharing lip-synching clips in the past, but now can be added to the videos.
“It was an example of what students could do for a model they had to build of the layers of the atmosphere. If they could visually do it on TikTok, I thought that counted as a model, as well,” said Miller. Some of his students sent similar videos pointing out the exosphere and mesosphere back to him, he said, inserting their own spin and different music.
Miller downloaded the app near the beginning of the school year to keep up with what students were talking about, adding that his classes would frequently ask teachers to join in on videos.
While younger users have historically shied away from social media used by older adults, especially as the platforms themselves age, Owatonna High School Principal Kory Kath noted that TikTok's format makes interactions between teachers and students different than on many other sites.
“[TikTok] consists of short little clips that are shared out, and they are something that can be used in a novel way to connect with people,” said Kath, “but it doesn’t have to have as much substance or background as what Facebook profiles have.”
Nicole Burgmaier, a physical education and health teacher at Owatonna Middle School, has been using the platform to share short movement videos with her students. She said that, because the clips created in the app are often humorous, it can be a way for her to build relationships with her classes.
“There is a popular dance that I turned into a plank challenge — some kids sent back videos, some just commented saying, ‘That’s hard,’” she laughed. “I think them seeing me be able to make a fool of myself helps them. They get to laugh and they get to see that personal side of me. They know I’m a goofy teacher in the first place, and it shows them not to be afraid to do it themselves.”
In addition to her plank challenge, Burgmaier also filmed a video of herself dancing to Kenny Loggins' "Footloose" for any students wanting to channel their inner Kevin Bacon. Still, with so much online content to now take in as part of the school day, she added that she tries to avoid posting too frequently and giving students the impression that they need to be constantly checking a number of different platforms.
“We want to give kids a lot of choices, so they feel like they have the option to move at home,” she said. “With everything being on the computer, it’s overwhelming for kids to see posts every day. We’re trying to to have kids feel like they don’t have to be glued to the computer.”
Burgmaier also encouraged families to monitor their children’s TikTok use if they have students who are on the app, noting that — as with all social media — there can be inappropriate content, along with the fun and educational clips. She encouraged parents and guardians to make sure their children’s accounts are private, and to monitor their usage.
To engage with staff, students can view the educators’ pages and many may also stumble across the videos when a peer interacts with the post in some way. With no need to respond, Kath added that it’s a way for students to passively get information — and to know that staff members are thinking about them.
“That’s the best part of it,” he said. “It’s a way to not be intrusive, but it’s a way to reach out.”