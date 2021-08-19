It was a much needed break in the middle of the week for country music fans as the Steele County Free Fair hosted a free grandstand concert.
Jason Pritchett, a county music star and finalist in America’s Got Talent finalist, headlined the “Celebrate Our Front Line Heroes” Wednesday concert at the fair.
Earlier this summer, the fair board made the first of three consecutive music nights in the grandstand free as a way to thank all the front-line heroes who served their communities throughout the pandemic. The jobs ranged from paramedics to teachers to nurses to grocery store clerks, all putting their health at risk in order to provide essential services to their neighbors.
Pritchett, who has a track record for going out of his way to thank military veterans, said “yes” immediately to providing a free concert as a community celebration.
“We already try to play tribute to [front-line heroes] as much as we can through our day-to-day lives and I have a huge heart for those folks,” said Pritchett on his way up to Minnesota last week. “Whatever we can do to utilize our talents and show some love — that’s what it’s all about.”
Owatonna native Travis Thamert shared Pritchett’s sentiments, opening the show and giving a special call out to first responders who rose up to the challenge that has been the last 18 months.
During the concert, Pritchett interacted with the crowd and gave away several free items including T-shirts and CDs. Pritchett also pulled three men from the crowd and told them that they were in a dance-off. Dustin Miller, of Owatonna, won the dance competition, earning him the opportunity to sing alongside the star. Unfortunately, Miller wasn’t familiar with the words to Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places,” but the fans in the crowd helped carry him through the journey.
Pritchett was not the only one handing out freebies at the event. Each person who entered the grandstand was awarded a free raffle ticket for drawings that happened throughout the concert for people to win cash and tickets to future grandstand shows.
Prizes that were not claimed that night were donated to the United Way of Steele County and Community Pathways of Steele County, both organizations which benefited from the free-will donations taken that evening.