Last week, all three incumbent Steele County Commissioners facing re-election this fall filed to keep their seats.
Commissioners Rick Gnemi, Jim Abbe and Greg Krueger rode an anti-incumbent wave to victory three and a half years ago, ousting a trio of incumbents. Gnemi represents the west part of the city, Abbi the northeast part and Krueger the southeast part.
The election marked a total turnover of the board within just two years. In 2014, both incumbents on the ballot for seats representing rural parts of the county had also been defeated by their challengers. It’s not yet clear whether the incumbents will face any challengers. As of Tuesday evening, none had filed, though the filing deadline remains open to June 2. What is clear is that the incumbents have had a significant effect on county governance.
In 2016, all three candidates pledged to improve the county’s budgeting approach and keep levies down. Gnemi said that almost immediately after they were elected, the trio took bold steps to get the county’s fiscal house in order.
Gnemi said that dealing with Cedarview Care Center and Park Place Senior Living were among the board’s priorities. While the previous board had poured millions into the facility, the new board instead sought to sell them to private developers.
Another major accomplishment Gnemi cited was the efficient construction of the new county shop. He noted with pride that the project came in significantly less than originally estimated, helping to save taxpayers millions.
The semi-retired real estate appraiser and lifelong county resident said that he believes the county is running as efficiently as it has in many years. Gnemi personally oversees the county’s social services programs, several of which are delivered via partnerships with neighboring counties.
If given a second term, Gnemi pledged to work hard to see the county jail project through to completion. To ensure that the jail space is utilized efficiently, Steele County is negotiating agreements with other law enforcement agencies and jurisdictions to house some of their prisoners.
While Gnemi announced early on that he would seek a second term, Abbe and Krueger were less committal. Ultimately, both decided to throw their hat in the ring, excited by the direction that county government is going in.
In a January interview with the Peoples Press, Krueger said that he was particularly pleased with the progress made in 2019. In particular, he praised the adoption of a comprehensive strategic plan, saying it will provide a real sense of direction for the county.
Abbe said that the commitment to improved fiscal efficiency has defined his first term on the board. The lifelong county resident, a property director at Life Style, Inc., said he’ll continue to push that agenda if re-elected to a second term.
He noted that the county has commissioned a space needs study to evaluate its current needs. Abbe maintained that while he believes the county government has made solid progress in utilizing space and resources more efficiently, the study will help to achieve further progress.
The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.