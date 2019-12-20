OWATONNA — Just before sunrise on Friday, the Owatonna Public School Board unanimously approved a motion accepting monetary and land donations from both Federated Insurance and the Rypka family for construction of a new high school.
While a memorandum of understanding with the former for $20 million and the donation of a tract of land was signed in mid-August, the district officially approved the transfer of funds and a purchase agreement for 65 acres of the Rypka family farm at this week’s special meeting.
In addition, Dann and Dixon Rypka were on hand to oversee the transfer of their own donation of just less than 25 adjacent acres of their property, located on the south end of town near the intersection of highways 14 and 218.
According to Superintendent Jeff Elstad, there are still a few signatures required before the district can officially close on the sale, but he noted that the final amount came in close to Federated’s prior estimate of roughly $2 million.
“What transacted was Federated put money in escrow for the Rypka family, which then transferred buyers’ rights to the school district so that we can take possession once the closing occurs, which I believe will happen in the next week,” he explained.
The Owatonna-based insurance company’s cash donation is now ready to be transferred into the district’s bond fund, and Elstad said it will be used throughout the scope of the project. A standing-room only crowd — including a number of district staff and administrators — was on hand to witness the occasion. Both Federated Chairman of the Board and CEO Jeff Fetters and Michael Keller, executive vice president and chief financial officer, came out to present the check.
“I think it’s going to spark this community in so many ways that we can’t even imagine,” said Fetters. “Not just Federated, but all the businesses here in the city are excited about the new opportunities that will be coming from this school.”
In addressing the audience, he also thanked the Rypkas for their generosity with the accompanying land donation. In an interview, Dixon said the family’s contribution had been on the table since the district first started looking at the site around the time of the failed May referendum.
“[Elstad] called me, knowing that the property was there, to see if we might have some interest,” he explained.
The superintendent confirmed that he had first been put in touch with the family after the last proposal was voted down. He added that, although the district still doesn’t officially own the land, both Federated and the Owatonna Public Schools have already begun work on an environmental assessment of the site.
“When we had good faith agreements moving forward with the Rypka family and with Federated, we started some of the work recognizing it has to be seasonal. A lot of that work has already started as far as the surveying,” said Elstad. “There was also an initial environmental assessment done by Federated, even before there was any sort of transaction.”
For their part, Dann and Dixon said they sold and gifted the land because of the legacy it would leave for their family.
“Our mom and dad watched the city move toward the farm their whole lives,” explained Dann. “They knew it would become part of the city someday, and I think they’d approve of a new high school.”
Dixon added that their mother, Dorothy, used to have all of the third-graders in Owatonna out for an annual tour of the dairy farm. He added that his house and building sites are not part of the transaction.
“I intend to stay there for now, but at some point we will probably relocate,” said Dixon.
After the land sale is finalized, likely by the end of the year, Elstad said the district will start work in earnest on a more in-depth Environmental Assessment Worksheet, which will include things like soil evaluations and an official traffic study.
Meanwhile, the core planning team will continue to meet roughly every other week, working with Wold Architects and Engineers on an initial schematic for the facility. The district also recently approved a $4.2 million contract to bring on Kraus-Anderson as construction manager, with plans to break ground in Spring 2021 and finish the school by Fall 2023.