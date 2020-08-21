A symbol of impartiality has once again found a home on the courthouse.
Gene Mosher designed, constructed and donated a copper replica of the scales to fill the empty extended hand of the justice statute at the Steele County Courthouse. The statute, which sits above the entrance on the building’s north face and next to two other female figures representing Mercy and Law, has been missing her scales for almost four decades.
On Sunday, Aug. 16 Mosher presented the scales to District 3 Steele County Commissioner Rick Genemi. The scales are currently waiting to be installed. Now is an ideal time for the scale to be fitted because exterior work is currently being done on the building and the necessary equipment is already on site.
The statue was installed when the building was built in 1891, according to local history expert Nancy Vaillancourt. In the early 1990s Vaillancourt was working on a sculpture study for the arts center.
“At that time I was told the scales had been missing since at least 1982,” Vaillancourt said.
As far as what happened to the original scales, it’s still a mystery. Vaillancourt says a county employee told her the statute had been taken down for refurbishing and put back with the scales missing. A search for the scales was unsuccessful.
On a trip to Michigan, Vaillancourt noticed another courthouse with an identical statue. She got in touch with courthouse staff and they were able to send her a photograph of the scales. After doing some more research, she compiled a file with a variety of reference pictures to give to Genemi who then showed them to Mosher.
“It's going to feel great to see those restored there,” Vaillancourt said.
Mosher took on the task simply because he “was looking for something to do.” Mosher is a retired machinist with decades of experience and a shop full of the tools needed to complete the project.
Using the reference pictures given to him and his memory of scales in other locations, Mosher started the designing process. He began soldering, bending and manipulating the copper pieces to form a replica of the original. The project took about 12 hours over two days. Mosher admits that it was difficult to gauge exactly how big he should make the scales.
“It's hard to make something when you don’t really know the size or how to make it,” he said.
Mosher has always been a maker and emphasized that he builds to the best of his ability.
“I like to make things that look nice and look in perspective,” he said. “I try to not make things that look shoddy. I like to do good work.”
Beyond describing himself as an inventor, he is also a fixer. With his handy skills he has helped friends fix various antiques, including vintage coin banks.
For now, Mosher is looking forward to seeing his work up at the courthouse and to pointing out his creation to other people.
“Just to tell my friends to look up there and see that it's something I made,” Mosher said.