September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, recognized by a gold ribbon. The importance of this month has hit closer to home for one local family, but despite what one may think, that family insists that it is not a tale of woe.
Chelsey and Michael Wacholz, of Ellendale, had their world flipped upside down in March of this year when their 4-year-old son, Rourke, was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-Cell ALL). This cancer affects the blood and bone marrow. Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia doesn’t have stages like many other types of cancer. Rather, it is categorized by risks: low, standard and high.
The young boy woke on a Tuesday, complaining of pain in his foot. His parents, like most, didn’t think too much about it at first. Soon, he refused to walk on it, and by Wednesday night, his parents were carrying him from place to place, and he began crawling to get around instead of his usual walking.
Chelsey Wacholz was able to schedule an appointment with her son’s orthopedic doctor for that Thursday. The doctors took X-rays which showed some swelling in his leg. They also ordered some labs to see if Rourke’s C-reactive protein was elevated. This test was to rule out a possible bone infection.
The results of the labs surprised everyone, as all his levels were low, which was the opposite of what was expected. The family was then told to go home, and the doctors would get in touch with them the following day to discuss the rest of his test results.
When the doctors called back the next day, Wacholz was told she needed to take Rourke to the emergency department and that the pediatric oncology team was notified they were on their way.
Rourke was admitted and was scheduled to have a bone marrow biopsy the following morning to confirm the diagnosis of B-Cell ALL. A spinal tap also confirmed that his type of cancer was a high-risk form that requires cranial radiation.
“We were shocked. Everything happened so quickly, I feel like we hardly had time to process what was happening,” Wacholz said. “My husband was six hours away on a hunting trip, so I feel like it may have been worse for him.”
The treatment plan is aggressive with the hopes to eradicate the cancer quickly. For the first nine months, Rourke will undergo Intrathecal chemotherapy, which is injected directly into the spinal canal, IV chemotherapy, oral chemo, and cranial radiation. There are five phases of his treatment plan, and if all goes according to plan, he will undergo maintenance treatment for three years to ensure the cancer stays in remission.
Being that Rourke is only 4 years old, his mother says he has been a “trooper” throughout this ordeal. She says he loves dinosaurs, being outside, riding on the pontoon, learning and spending time with his family.
“He is very positive all things considered.” Wacholz said. “He finally admits when he is tired. He has never been a good sleeper and now he will come tell us he is tired. It’s a lot of work for him to try and keep up with (his little brother) Arlo.”
Following the diagnoses, family, friends, and community have come together with overwhelming support.
“The surrounding communities have been so great,” Wacholz said. “There are so many organizations we were not aware of before all of this.”
The Blooming Prairie Cancer group reached out to offer any assistance to the family they were able to provide. A benefit was held for Rourke on Aug. 1 at the Geneva Community Center.
“I could go on and on, the amount of support is overwhelming in the best possible way. We appreciate every single person and business who has reach out to us, prayed for us and donated.” Wacholz said.