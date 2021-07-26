No amount of heat could keep guests from heading out to Blooming Prairie Saturday afternoon for the 10th Annual Blooming Prairie Youth Club Ribfest.
With games for kids, auction items, a cornhole tournament, and — of course — ribs, there was something for everyone at the event that aims to raise funds for the Youth Club, a nonprofit organization which receives all the proceeds from Ribfest to continue empowering area youth with quality programs, community service and more.
But other than raising money for a good cause — people turn out for the ribs.
Shawn Sundine, owner of the Big Joe’s BBQ booth, has entered Ribfest for the last five events. Though he usually takes home an award or two for his chicken wings, Sundine was hopeful to finally bring home a ribs-related award.
“It’s just ribs this year, so it’s my only option,” said Sundine, who lives in Blooming Prairie. While six racks of ribs were donated Hormel Foods to each entrant, there was no limit to how many racks each contestant made. Sundine decided to cook 26 racks, starting his process at 7 a.m.
Less than two hours after the event began, Sundine was one of only two contestants that still had ribs left to serve, though Sundine quickly ran out, too.
“Every year I keep cooking more,” Sundine laughed as he served his last rib. Though Sundine is clearly a grill master, he said this is the only BBQ contest he enters because of where he knows the money will go.
Though he didn’t have enough ribs for every guest the showed up on Saturday, Sundine was lucky enough to bring home his first ribs-related award: the People’s Choice.
Other award winners included Prairie Fire with Best Sauce and Big John’s BBQ with Best Ribs and recipient of the Golden Pig.